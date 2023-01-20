Why Can’t You Pick Up Fish In Valheim?

As players work on pushing towards surviving the harsh and brutal world of Valheim, keeping your hunger in check is one of the most important parts of this survival title. As gamers push toward their ultimate goal of Valhalla, keeping well rested with a tummy full of food is quite important.

Thankfully, those that also love to fish while they’re out in the world will find that Valheim offers a variety of different sea creatures to add to their ever-growing collection of items. However, it seems that players may sometimes run into a problem snagging fish, so let’s find out what may be causing this problem for gamers!

How To Pick Up Fish In Valheim

There are a few different reasons why players may not be able to snag a fish from the water. The first reason could be that players aren’t close enough to the Fish they’re hoping to snag. While hand-fishing is available in this title, players will need to ensure that they’re waiting for their dinner to get closer to the top of the water before finally having the chance to snag one for themselves. Hover over a fish that is close to breaking the water, and press E to pick them up.

Players will also need to ensure that their stamina pool is at a good level before attempting to gather fish of their own, no matter if they are trying to catch them by hand, or with a rod and reel. It’s easily one of the most draining tasks in the game, so players will need to ensure that they’ve gotten themselves ready before taking on this activity.

Lastly, there is a chance that if all things are aligned and they still are not able to grab a fish by hand, they may need to submit a bug report to the developers of Valheim. Since the product is still in Early Access, there is a chance that gamers may encounter bugs and glitches while exploring this land. Players encountering issues can submit a report on this website, which is constantly monitored.

While players may not be able to use weapons like Crossbows or Spears to try and claim these fish while they’re in the water, players hoping to get their hands on plenty of fish can start using these tips to claim as many tasty morsels as possible in the world of Valheim.

Valheim is available now on PC and will be available in Spring 2023 on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

- This article was updated on January 20th, 2023