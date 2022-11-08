Will Chao Garden Be In Sonic Frontiers?

For gamers pining for a bit of nostalgia, the thought of the Chao Garden from Sonic Adventure 2 is one of the best feelings in the world. The chance to get your hands on these adorable little creatures, and raise them from a hatchling has pushed their popularity into the stratosphere. With Sonic Frontiers being a return to the light for the blue blur, gamers have been hoping to see a proper return of this mode for far too long.

Does it finally make its return to the world of Sonic Frontiers, or will we need to hold on hope that a true successor to Sonic Adventure 2 will take the world by storm? Grab your SOAP shoes, and let’s grind right into the details about this special place in our hearts.

Does Chao Garden Return In Sonic Frontiers?

For those hoping that the nostalgia would extend beyond the SOAP Shoes pre-order bonus, we may have some terrible news for you. While the world deserves a new and improved version of the Chao Garden, you will not find it in this game. While the Koco are quite adorable, the Chao still hold a place near and dear to our hearts.

Does this mean we will never see another Chao Garden in a mainline Sonic title? It’s hard to say. While the Chao haven’t made a proper return since the 2001 release of Sonic Adventure 2, that doesn’t mean that it was the last that gamers have seen of these adorable creatures. Will we see some DLC that brings them back into the spotlight? Or if a proper Sonic Adventure 3 ever comes out, that may be the ultimate stage for their return.

However, for now, we must continue to hope for their return in the next Sonic title. Sonic Frontiers does an excellent job of pushing the series forward in the correct direction, but the possibility of the Chao making their return has gamers waiting for more already. Being able to take the Chao Garden on the road on your Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck could be a dream come true for many gamers.

Sonic Frontiers is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 8th, 2022