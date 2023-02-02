As the weeks pass, so does the hope of many players that HoYoverse will change or at least tune the kit of Genshin Impact‘s upcoming 5-star Pyro claymore Dehya, which is currently featured as part of the closed beta for the game’s upcoming version 3.5. But will Dehya’s be the game’s worst 5-star?

Will Dehya be Genshin Impact’s Worst 5-star?

First of all, it’s important to point out that until she officially debuts, it is impossible and most of all unfair to make any kind of final claims regarding her performance, as she is still a work in progress whose kit and overall multipliers are still highly likely to be tweaked. With that said, taking into consideration the leaks regarding her set and her current performance through the tests, Dehya has everything to be, if released in her current state, one if not the game’s worst 5-star, although the feat can easily be avoided by one simple change.

But why? Well, the main reason for that lies in the fact that her kit does not seem to excel in any aspect, with the first main red flag being the fact that her Burst, or Blazing Lioness state, as it is right now, is not able to proc the follow-up attacks of some of the game’s best Hydro supports, thus making her use in Vaporize, Melt, as well as in Reverse compositions tricky.

The other reason for the fanbase’s current disbelief lies in her current low multipliers, which could help mitigate the loss in rection damage, and the overall randomness of her set, which poses her as what many point out to be a sub-DPS but does not provide her with any kind of significant push in order to truly make a difference while in the role. Her current beta ascension passive (HP) is also a miss, as Dehya’s kit will only be able to make active use of it if players unlock her first constellation.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on February 2nd, 2023