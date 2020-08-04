Will Fall Guys Come to Xbox One?

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is out now for PC and PlayStation 4, but will the game ever come to Xbox One? Fall Guys has quickly become the next battle royale craze, dominating the Twitch charts during its closed beta periods and drawing in so many players on launch day that the servers started to buckle and they had to suspend new account creations on PS4. It’s even one of the free games for PlayStation Plus members this month, and PC players can get not one, but two, exclusive Half-Life skins.

Will Fall Guys Come to Xbox?

Fall Guys is currently only available on PC and PS4. According to Mediatonic’s official Fall Guys FAQ, the game could come to other platforms down the line. Just like with other heavily requested features, like split-screen multiplayer, whether or not this actually happens is up to the amount of demand received from fans.

“To start with, Fall Guys will only be available on PS4 and Steam. We’d love to bring the game to other platforms further down the line. Please let us know on Twitter and Discord which platforms you’d like us to release on next – we’d love to see how much demand there is!”

When Will Fall Guys Come to Xbox?

There isn’t any word regarding a timed exclusivity deal with PlayStation, although the game does headline August as one of the two free monthly PlayStation Plus games. Rocket League also released in a similar fashion when it first launched back in July 2015. It was a PlayStation Plus game at launch, only available on PC and PS4. The Xbox One version of the game released in February 2016, followed by the Switch version in November 2017. Of course, things can very well go differently for Fall Guys, but looking at Rocket League gives us a vague timeline to help us figure out when to expect Fall Guys on other platforms (if it ever happens).