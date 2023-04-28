Will Redfall be Coming to PlayStation Consoles

Image: Arkane Studios

PC and Xbox Gamers can rejoice as they can play Redfall on their favorite systems. This has left PlayStation players wondering whether they will get to play Arkane Studios’ latest game filled with vampires, abilities, and the addictive gameplay that the studio does so well. So this poses the question — will Redfall ever come to PlayStation consoles? Here is everything we know regarding this situation.

Will Redfall Ever Come to PlayStation Consoles?

Redfall is confirmed to be an Xbox and PC-exclusive title. Hate to break it to you for those who only have the PlayStation, but Redfall will most likely never launch on Sony’s console. The reason is that Bethesda has recently made a deal that every game it publishes will be exclusive to Xbox. The only reason previous games from Bethesda were on PlayStation, such as Deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyo, is because the agreement between Bethesda and Microsoft had yet to go into place and is very new this year.

There has been confirmation that a PS5 version of Redfall was in the works during development, but it was soon canceled due to the Bethesda acquisition. This is a big bummer for Arkane fans who prefer playing games on PlayStation, but it’s not the end of the world — for those who have access to both consoles.

The game is available on day one on the game pass, meaning you won’t have to pay a dime to play it if you have the subscription service. This is huge considering the game offers up to 4 player co-op and crossplay to join with others on PC or vice versa.

As for PlayStation-only players, it’s time to move on, forget about Redfall, and return to Arkane’s old games on Sony’s console. These include big hits such as Prey, Dishonored 1 and 2, and Deathloop. Maybe one day we will see a PlayStation port of Redfall, but by the looks of it — it’s extremely unlikely.

- This article was updated on April 28th, 2023