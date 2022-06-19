Will Starfield Have Multiplayer or Co-Op?

Starfield is on the horizon and the hype ship seems to be flying through the cosmos with immense speed as even more details have flooded in about the experience after the recent Xbox and Bethesda showcase. With some of the gameplay being showcased, we are happily awaiting the release of this title more than ever. From the numerous planets that can all be explored to creating your very own starship. There certainly seems to be a lot on offer for players when it releases. However, some people are wondering if there will be Starfield Multiplayer or co-op and this guide article will answer that question for you.

Will Starfield Have Multiplayer and Co-Op?

Starfield as of the time being does not seem set to have any multiplayer functionality including co-op. This could be said to be confirmed by Todd Howard who even back in 2020 had mentioned that the game was going to be a single-player game. It is known to be a fully-fledged single-player game within the veins of games such as The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, Fallout 4, and so forth.

After knowing everything we do about the game, there is an extremely high likelihood there isn’t going to be any surprise appearance of multiplayer. If you’re looking for a full single-player experience, Starfield definitely looks like it is going to be that game for you. However, there are plans for mod support for Starfield which is very exciting to know about. You may be wondering how this relates to multiplayer functionality, and the answer to that is that there is every possibility that a mod is created to allow multiplayer/co-op for Starfield.

Skyrim had a multiplayer mod created for it and there are probably not going to be any issues with potentially creating a similar mod for Starfield over the years. It will be a lot of work but if people are really wanting multiplayer for the experience then they may have a chance to still experience it which is nice to think about!

Starfield will be released in 2023 and playable for Xbox Series X/S and PC.