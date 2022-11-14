Will There Be Another God of War After Ragnarok?

God of War Ragnarok fans have been wondering if there will be another God of War game in the future and it has sparked a lot of discussions. Of course, along with those interesting conversations — some have been more focused on finding out how tall characters such as Atreus are in Ragnarok. Although one of the more pressing questions is if there will be another game in the series arriving after God of War Ragnarok. This article will take you through all of the known details on the topic.

Is There Going to Be Another God of War Game on the Way?

At the moment it is not known if there will ever be another God of War game in a similar way. However, that doesn’t mean that in the future there is absolutely no possibility of a game based on the universe being created. The game’s producer (Cory Barlog) had noted in an interview with YouTuber Kaptain Kuba that the Norse storyline has now ended with this game after confirming Kaptain Kuba’s question about why they felt it was right to end the storyline with “these two games” which are God of War 2018 and then Ragnarok.

In turn, it should be known that they only were really referring to the ‘Norse Storyline’ so there is still potential for another game in the series in the future.

Benefits of There Not Being Another God of War Game for a While

You may be wondering if there are any positive reasons that it isn’t known when or if there will be another God of War game. There are actually a few reasons why it may be a good thing that another game in the franchise isn’t being created at the moment. One of those is that it will allow Santa Monica Studios to focus on any potential new exciting IPs (entirely new games) and dedicate a lot of the team to them. This could mean brand-new worlds, stories, and lore for players to love in a similar way to the God of War series.

Along with that, it will let people cherish and savor the previous games and current installments in the series. Some of the best games around haven’t had a sequel to this day and yet they still frequently get talked about and played through. It is nice to remember that there is always a reason to revisit your favorite games. So while you’re busy learning about all characters in God of War Ragnarok, remember that you will likely be spending even more time with them in the future.

God of War Ragnarok is available right now on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

- This article was updated on November 14th, 2022