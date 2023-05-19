Will Trios Ever Come Back to Fortnite?

Image: Epic Games

Fortnite is at its best when you play with a friend or two instead of taking on the Battle Royale mode alone. So the fact that Epic Games has vaulted one of the most beloved modes of the entire game — Trios — is a huge bummer and a letdown. So that poses the question, will Trios mode ever return to Fortnite? This is a tough one, considering no one has an answer. Here is everything you need to know about Trios coming back to Fortnite.

Will Trios Return to Fortnite?

Trios mode was initially introduced to Fortnite as a limited-time mode and later made a permanent mode due to its positive reception. This was back in 2020, and now it has vanished from the game menu three years later— and players want answers.

At the time of writing, there is no confirmation on when or if Fortnite Trios will make a return. Epic Games has a strong focus right now on its Ranked Mode, and since it’s brand new, it will likely be at the forefront for a reasonable amount of time. Epic Games even said that Ranked mode is replacing Arena Mode entirely — having us wonder if that’s the case with Trios. That said, Fortnite is constantly changing with its updates, so with the community’s backlash about the vaulted mode, we could possibly see trios reappear in a future update.

This is especially unfortunate, considering Epic Games didn’t even warn its player base that the mode would be removed. Instead, it was taken away blindly in the most recent 24.40 update — doing the player base a disservice.

As we all wait for any word from Epic Games about Trios and whether it will return, we can have fun with the new Ranked mode. It’s time to show the competition what you are made of and go after all the available Ranked awards for those who complete quests! You can check the full blog post about Ranked Play on the official Fortnite webpage.

