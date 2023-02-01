World of Warcraft: Dragonflight — How to get Free Ash’adar, Harbinger of Dawn Mount (Trading Post)

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The Trading Post has finally arrived in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, offering various exclusive cosmetic rewards. Blizzard is offering a free exclusive mount with a unique feature, Ash’adar, Harbinger of Dawn, for players that complete a specific set of challenges to celebrate the launch of this highly anticipated feature. This guide contains everything you need to know to get your hands (or claws) on World of Warcraft’s newest mount.

How to Get the Free Ash’adar Trading Post Mount in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Players that fill the progress bar in The Traveler’s Log during February 2023 will receive the Ash’adar, Harbinger of Dawn mount for free. Every month will introduce a new Bonus Reward, meaning you only have until March 1, 2023, to get your hands on this incredible-looking ride. Don’t forget to check out the ongoing World of Warcraft Twitch Drop promotion while you still have the chance.

You do not need to complete every task in The Traveler’s Log; just enough to reach the monthly maximum cap of 500 Traveler’s Tender through challenges. There are plenty of challenges available, with various tasks to suit your playstyle or aid your discovery of features you’ve yet to try.

Ash’adar is a Warden-themed mount featuring Sentinel-themed armor and detailing. An umbra crescent, the signature weapon of the Wardens, can even be seen attached to its seat, along with protruding spikes similar in style to Maiev Shadowsong and other prolific Sentinels. Regardless of its Night Elf aesthetic, this mount can be used by both the Horde and the Alliance.

Ash’adar Unique Feature

Ash’adar, Harbinger of Dawn will change its appearance depending on the current in-game time of day. During the day, Ash’adar displays its firey orange and yellow coloring, switching to a lunar white and blue color scheme at night.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is available to play now on PC via Battle.net.

- This article was updated on February 1st, 2023