World of Warcraft Twitch Drops: What Can You Get, Start Time, and More

A lot of games seem to be jumping on the Twitch drop bandwagon and it seems that World of Warcraft has finally decided to join in. A recent post has announced that World of Warcraft players will be able to claim a sweet prize after watching a participating WoW livestream. Let’s go over when the Twitch drops for World of Warcraft start and what you can get from it.

When Do The World of Warcraft Twitch Drops Go Live

While World of Warcraft is no stranger to limited-time events that give rewards, they don’t often participate in the Twitch drop craze that has been going on recently. Luckily you won’t have to wait to start earning your Twitch drop as the campaign begins on February 1. The campaign will run through February 5, so make sure you get your reward sometime before then.

Right now you can head on over to Twitch and begin watching any World of Warcraft livestream that has drops enabled to start earning progress toward the reward. You will need to watch participating streams for a total of four hours to claim your reward.

What Can You Earn Through Twitch Drops For World of Warcraft

While Twitch drops are normally small items for games like cosmetics or currency, the World of Warcraft Twitch drops are breaking out a long-forgotten item from the vault. For watching four hours of participating livestreams, players will be able to claim a Goblin Weather Machine.

The Goblin Weather machine is a fun little item for your toybox collection that can be used to give yourself a random weather effect above your head for a random duration. When the effect reaches the end of its duration, it can either spawn another random weather effect or the buff will end.

While this might not seem like a huge reward, you need to keep in mind that the only other way you could get this item is through the long-discontinued World of Warcraft trading card game. Of course, this item is not exactly the same as the trading card game version. Both items are differently named but they offer the same effect.

The item is a neat little toy to have that luckily doesn’t disrupt any gameplay as it will not reveal you if you are stealthed. It’s just a nice little effect to have going while you are questing in Dragonflight, like while you are getting the revival catalyst.

- This article was updated on February 1st, 2023