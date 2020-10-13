WoW: Shadowlands – How to Access Exile’s Reach Tutorial

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands packs in a brand new tutorial for new players – Exile’s Reach – that’ll take them from levels 1 to 10. It’s a snappy hour long experience that introduces players to all the important features within WoW, but it’s not just for newer players.

Brand new players will always start within Exile’s Reach, and vets can choose it for their alts.

If you don’t have a character above level 10 you will start World of Warcraft within Exile’s Reach. It is officially the de facto tutorial now, which makes sense when you consider how modern it is in comparison to the original tutorials for each race. Those haven’t seen any major adjustment or an overhaul since 2010’s Cataclysm expansion, so they’re a bit long in the tooth.

Vets with a character above level 10 can pick between their race’s tutorial or Exile’s Reach, but I strongly recommend going for Exile’s Reach unless you’re feeling nostalgic. You’ll be given a full compliment of bags, an entire set of Uncommon quality gear (except boots, for whatever reason), and plenty of gold to get your alt started. It also segues neatly into Battle for Azeroth, if that’s the expansion you are planning to level in (though Chromie Time is not difficult to access once you clear the capital city tutorial).

This new tutorial is virtually the same between Horde and Alliance, so don’t worry about faction choice heading in (play whatever race you want if you’d like to experience it, essentially). Death Knights and Demon Hunters will continue to level in their original tutorials, however.

- This article was updated on:October 12th, 2020