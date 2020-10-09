WoW Shadowlands – Update 9.0.1 Demon Hunter Class Changes

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands pre-expansion Update 9.0.1 brings with it a bevy of various class changes, and the Demon Hunter was no exception. Many classes will find some of their more popular abilities that were removed many expansions ago returned, and their skill acquisition adjusted due to the massive level squish introduced in this same update.

Not every class received massive adjustments, but Demon Hunter certainly saw a decent amount of class changes. Below is the full list of class changes to Demon Hunter in Shadowlands pre-expansion Update 9.0.1. For the full patch notes, be sure to check out the link here, where additional class changes are listed.

Demon Hunter – Shadowlands Update 9.0.1 Class Changes

GENERAL

Newly created Demon Hunters now begin at level 8.

Immolation Aura is no longer a Talent for Havoc and is learned by all Demon Hunters through their initial questing experience or at level 10.

HAVOC

New Passive: Unending Hatred – Increases maximum Fury to 120.

Blur now reduces all damage taken by 20% for 10 seconds (was 35%).

Metamorphosis no longer provides 20% Leech. Soul Rending (Talent) will now return 25% Leech to Metamorphosis.

Blade Dance and Death Sweep now capped at 5 targets.

The following Talents have been adjusted: New Talent: Burning Hatred – Immolation Aura generates an additional 60 Fury over 12 seconds. New Talent: Unbound Chaos (replaces Fel Mastery) – Activating Immolation Aura will cause your inner demon to slam into nearby enemies at the end of your next Fel Rush, dealing Chaos damage. New Talent: Glaive Tempest – Launch two demonic glaives in a whirlwind of energy, causing Chaos damage over 3 seconds to 5 nearby enemies. Insatiable Hunger now causes Demon’s Bite to deal 20% more damage and generates 5 to 10 additional Fury. Cycle of Hatred now reduces the cooldown of Eye Beam by 3 seconds when Chaos Strike refunds Fury (was Metamorphosis). Soul Rending Leech increased by 5% (was 10%) and gain an additional 25% Leech while Metamorphosis is active (was 10%). Netherwalk cooldown is now 3 minutes (was 2 minutes). Dark Slash has been renamed to Essence Break – Slash all enemies in front of you for Chaos damage, and increase the damage your Chaos Strike and Blade Dance deal to them by 40% for 8 seconds. Demonic now causes you to enter demon form for 6 seconds when using Eye Beam (was 8 seconds). Nemesis has been removed. Fel Barrage now capped at 8 targets.



VENGEANCE