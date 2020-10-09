WoW Shadowlands – Update 9.0.1 Demon Hunter Class Changes

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands pre-expansion Update 9.0.1 brings with it a bevy of various class changes, and the Demon Hunter was no exception. Many classes will find some of their more popular abilities that were removed many expansions ago returned, and their skill acquisition adjusted due to the massive level squish introduced in this same update.
Not every class received massive adjustments, but Demon Hunter certainly saw a decent amount of class changes. Below is the full list of class changes to Demon Hunter in Shadowlands pre-expansion Update 9.0.1. For the full patch notes, be sure to check out the link here, where additional class changes are listed.
Demon Hunter – Shadowlands Update 9.0.1 Class Changes
GENERAL
- Newly created Demon Hunters now begin at level 8.
- Immolation Aura is no longer a Talent for Havoc and is learned by all Demon Hunters through their initial questing experience or at level 10.
HAVOC
- New Passive: Unending Hatred – Increases maximum Fury to 120.
- Blur now reduces all damage taken by 20% for 10 seconds (was 35%).
- Metamorphosis no longer provides 20% Leech. Soul Rending (Talent) will now return 25% Leech to Metamorphosis.
- Blade Dance and Death Sweep now capped at 5 targets.
- The following Talents have been adjusted:
- New Talent: Burning Hatred – Immolation Aura generates an additional 60 Fury over 12 seconds.
- New Talent: Unbound Chaos (replaces Fel Mastery) – Activating Immolation Aura will cause your inner demon to slam into nearby enemies at the end of your next Fel Rush, dealing Chaos damage.
- New Talent: Glaive Tempest – Launch two demonic glaives in a whirlwind of energy, causing Chaos damage over 3 seconds to 5 nearby enemies.
- Insatiable Hunger now causes Demon’s Bite to deal 20% more damage and generates 5 to 10 additional Fury.
- Cycle of Hatred now reduces the cooldown of Eye Beam by 3 seconds when Chaos Strike refunds Fury (was Metamorphosis).
- Soul Rending Leech increased by 5% (was 10%) and gain an additional 25% Leech while Metamorphosis is active (was 10%).
- Netherwalk cooldown is now 3 minutes (was 2 minutes).
- Dark Slash has been renamed to Essence Break – Slash all enemies in front of you for Chaos damage, and increase the damage your Chaos Strike and Blade Dance deal to them by 40% for 8 seconds.
- Demonic now causes you to enter demon form for 6 seconds when using Eye Beam (was 8 seconds).
- Nemesis has been removed.
- Fel Barrage now capped at 8 targets.
VENGEANCE
- Vengeance Demon Hunters now use Fury as a resource instead of Pain.
- Demonic Wards increase to Stamina and Armor have been moved into a new Passive: Thick Skin which increases Stamina by 65% and Armor by 100%.
- Soul Cleave replaces Chaos Strike, Shear replaces Demon’s Bite and Infernal Strike replaces Fel Rush when selecting the Vengeance specialization.
- Fel Devastation is no longer a Talent and will be learned by all Vengeance Demon Hunters at level 11. Additionally, Fel Devastation now costs 50 Fury.
- Soul Cleave now heals you for an additional amount for each Soul Fragment consumed.
- Soul Cleave now capped at 5 targets.
- The following Talents have been adjusted:
- New Talent: Infernal Armor (replaces Flame Crash) – Immolation Aura increases your Armor by 20% and causes melee attackers to suffer Fire damage.
- New Talent: Ruinous Bulwark (replaces Void Reaver) – Fel Devastation heals for an additional 15%, and 50% of its overhealing is converted into an absorb shield for 10 seconds.
- New Talent: Bulk Extraction (replaces Soul Barrier) – Demolish the spirit of all around you, dealing Fire damage to nearby enemies and extracting a soul fragment from the 5 closest enemies, drawing them to you for immediate consumption.
- New Talent: Demonic – Fel Devastation causes you to enter demon form for 6 seconds after it finishes dealing damage.
- Abyssal Strike now causes Infernal Strike to create a Sigil of Flame when you land and its cooldown is reduced by 8 seconds.
- Agonizing Flames no longer increases the damage of Immolation Aura. It now increases its duration by 50%.
- Feast of Souls healing increased by 25%.
- Charred Flesh has been redesigned – Immolation Aura damage now increases the duration of your Fiery Brand by 0.5 seconds.