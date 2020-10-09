WoW Shadowlands – Update 9.0.1 Priest Class Changes

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands pre-expansion Update 9.0.1 brings with it a bevy of various class changes, and the Priest was no exception. Many classes will find some of their more popular abilities that were removed many expansions ago returned, and their skill acquisition adjusted due to the massive level squish introduced in this same update.

Not every class received massive adjustments, but Priest certainly saw a healthy amount of class changes (Shadow more so than Discipline and Holy). Below is the full list of class changes to Priest in Shadowlands pre-expansion Update 9.0.1. For the full patch notes, be sure to check out the link here, where additional class changes are listed.

Priest – Shadowlands Update 9.0.1 Class Changes

GENERAL

Fade now has an additional effect – Fade now reduces the range at which enemies will attack you.

All Priests can now use the following abilities: Shadow Word: Pain – A word of darkness that causes Shadow damage instantly, and an additional Shadow damage over 12 seconds. Shadow Priests generate 4 Insanity. Shadow Word: Death – A word of dark binding that inflicts Shadow damage to the target. If the target is not killed by Shadow Word: Death, the caster takes damage equal to the damage inflicted upon the target. Damage increased by 175% to targets below 20% health.

PvP Talent changes: New PvP Talent: Thoughtsteal – Peer into the mind of an enemy, attempting to steal a known spell. If stolen, the victim cannot cast that spell for 20 seconds. Can only be used on Humanoids with mana. If you’re unable to find a spell to steal, the cooldown of Thoughtsteal is reset.



DISCIPLINE

New Ability: Mind Sear – Corrosive shadow energy radiates from the target, dealing Shadow damage over 4.5 seconds to all enemies within 10 yards of the target.

New Ability: Mind Blast – Blasts the target’s mind for Shadow damage and has an additional effect: Mind Blast prevents some of the next damage dealt by the enemy.

Rapture now immediately casts Power Word: Shield on your friendly target when used, if no ally is targeted Power Word: Shield will be cast on yourself and its duration has been reduced to 8 seconds (from 10 seconds).

Shadow Covenant has been redesigned – Make a shadowy pact, healing the target and 4 other injured allies within 30 yards. For 9 seconds, your Shadow spells deal 25% increased damage and healing, but you cannot cast Holy spells. 30 second cooldown, costs 5% base mana.

Holy Nova now deals reduced damage if there are more than 5 targets.

The following Talents have been adjusted: New Talent: Spirit Shell (replaces Luminous Barrier): For 10 seconds, Penance, Power Word: Radiance, and Atonement create absorb shields instead of healing. Replaces Rapture when talented. Spirit Shell does not have a global cooldown. Schism now increases your spell damage to the target by 25% (was 40%).



HOLY

Circle of Healing is no longer a Talent and learned by all Holy Priests at level 39.

Holy Fire’s instant damage has been increased by 300%, but now has a 1.5 second cast time.

Holy Nova now deals reduced damage if there are more than 5 targets.

The following Talents have been adjusted: New Talent: Renewed Faith (replaces Enduring Renewal) – Your healing is increased by 10% on targets with your Renew. New Talent: Prayer Circle (replaces Circle of Healing) – Using Circle of Healing reduces the cast time of your Prayer of Healing by 25% for 8 seconds. Afterlife now also increases the range of your healing spells while in Spirit of Redemption by 30%. Apotheosis now also resets the cooldowns of your Holy Words when activated.

PvP Talent changes: New PvP Talent: Cardinal Mending – Prayer of Mending now heals the target for 10% of their maximum health, ignoring any healing reduction effects. New PvP Talent: Divine Ascension – You ascend into the air out of harm’s way. While floating, you are only able to cast Holy spells. Divine Attendant has been removed.



SHADOW