WoW Shadowlands – Update 9.0.1 Rogue Class Changes

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands pre-expansion Update 9.0.1 brings with it a bevy of various class changes, and the Rogue was no exception. Many classes will find some of their more popular abilities that were removed many expansions ago returned, and their skill acquisition adjusted due to the massive level squish introduced in this same update.

Not every class received massive adjustments, but Rogue certainly saw a healthy amount of class changes (every spec can use poisons again, yay). Below is the full list of class changes to Rogue in Shadowlands pre-expansion Update 9.0.1. For the full patch notes, be sure to check out the link here, where additional class changes are listed.

Rogue – Shadowlands Update 9.0.1 Class Changes

GENERAL

Crimson Vial now heals 20% of maximum health (was 30%), duration reduced to 4 seconds (was 6 seconds) and energy cost reduced to 20 (was 30).

Cheap Shot now generates 1 combo point (was 2).

All Rogues can now use the following abilities: Instant Poison – Coats your weapons with a Lethal Poison that lasts for 1 hour. Each strike has a 30% chance of poisoning the enemy which instantly inflicts Nature damage. Shiv – Attack with your off-hand dealing Physical damage, and applying a concentrated form of your Non-Lethal poison. Awards 1 combo point. Kidney Shot – Finishing move that stuns the target. Lasts longer per combo point. Wound Poison – Coats your weapons with a Lethal Poison that lasts for 1 hour. Each strike has a 30% chance to poison the enemy, which instantly inflicts Nature damage and reduces all healing received by 5% for 12 seconds, now stacking up to 3 times. Crippling Poison – Coats your weapons with a Non-Lethal Poison that lasts for 1 hour. Each strike has a 30% chance to poison the enemy, slowing movement speed by 50% for 12 seconds.



ASSASSINATION

Improved Poisons now has an additional effect – Poisons are applied to your weapons 33% faster.

Wound Poison now has an additional effect – Stacks up to 2 additional times.

Vendetta no longer has a global cooldown.

Fan of Knives now capped at 8 targets.

The following Talents have been adjusted: New Talent: Alacrity (replaces Toxic Blade) – Your finishing moves have a chance per combo point to grant 2% Haste for 20 seconds, stacking up to 5 times. Blindside is now a passive ability and gives Mutilate a 20% chance to make your next Ambush free and usable without Stealth. Chance increased to 40% if the target is under 35% health. Crimson Tempest damage increased by 30% and now capped at 8 targets. Venom Rush now grants you 8 Energy (was 5) when you use Mutilate against a poisoned target.



OUTLAW

Pistol Shot is now an off-hand attack for passives such as Combat Potency and reduces movement speed by 30% (was 50%).

Roll the Bones no longer consumes combo points, has a 45 second cooldown and a 30 second duration. Additionally, Roll the Bones is no longer replaced by Slice and Dice.

Grand Melee no longer increases attack speed and now grants 2 seconds of Slice and Dice per combo point spent.

Between the Eyes no longer stuns the target and replaces Kidney Shot. Now has a 45 second cooldown (was 30 seconds) and increases critical strike chance.

Restless Blades now causes finishing moves to also reduce the remaining cooldown of Roll the Bones and Blade Flurry.

Blade Flurry normal damage increased to 40% (was 30%), no longer has 2 charges and now has a 30 second cooldown (was 25 second recharge). Additionally, all secondary hits from Blade Flurry with a weapon coated in Instant Poison, Crippling Poison, or Wound Poison will now apply the Poison to the targets.

Adrenaline Rush no longer has a global cooldown.

Blade Flurry now capped at 4 additional targets.

The following Talents have been adjusted: New Talent: Dreadblades (replaces Slice and Dice) – Strike at an enemy, dealing Physical damage and empowering your weapons for 10 seconds, causing your Sinister Strike, Ambush, and Pistol Shot to fill your combo points, but your finishing moves consume 5% of your current health. Retractable Hook now reduces the cooldown of Grappling Hook by 15 seconds (was 30 seconds) and increases its retraction speed. Killing Spree now capped at 4 additional targets while Blade Flurry is active.



SUBTLETY