WoW Shadowlands – Update 9.0.1 Warrior Class Changes

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands pre-expansion Update 9.0.1 brings with it a bevy of various class changes, and the Warrior was no exception. Many classes will find some of their more popular abilities that were removed many expansions ago returned, and their skill acquisition adjusted due to the massive level squish introduced in this same update.

Not every class received massive adjustments, but Warrior certainly saw a healthy amount of class changes (dual-wielding one-handers as fury again; sure, why not). Below is the full list of class changes to Warrior in Shadowlands pre-expansion Update 9.0.1. For the full patch notes, be sure to check out the link here, where additional class changes are listed.

Warrior – Shadowlands Update 9.0.1 Class Changes

GENERAL

Whirlwind now capped at 5 targets.

All Warriors can now use the following abilities: New Ability: Shattering Throw – Hurl your weapon at the enemy, causing Physical damage, ignoring armor, and removing any magical immunities. Deals up to 500% increased damage to absorb shields. New Ability: Intervene – Run at high speed toward an ally, intercepting all melee and ranged attacks against them for 6 seconds while they remain within 10 yards. Slam – Slams an opponent, causing Physical damage. Shield Block – Raise your shield, blocking all melee attacks against you for 6 seconds. Hamstring – Maims the enemy for Physical damage, reducing movement speed by 50% for 15 seconds. Whirlwind – Unleashes a whirlwind of steel, striking up to 5 nearby targets for Physical damage. Spell Reflection – No longer a PvP Talent. Raise your weapon reflecting spells cast on you and reducing magical damage you take by 20%. Lasts 5 seconds or until a spell is reflected. Ignore Pain – Fight through the pain, ignoring 50% of damage taken, up to a maximum of 2 times the total damage taken. Shield Slam – Slams the target with your shield, causing Physical damage.

PvP Talent changes: New PvP Talent: Overwatch (replaces Spell Reflection) – When you intervene an ally, they gain Spell Reflection for 5 seconds or until a spell is reflected.



ARMS

New Ability: Piercing Howl – Snares all enemies within 12 yards, reducing their movement speed by 70% for 8 seconds.

Mastery: Deep Wounds has been redesigned – Mortal Strike, Cleave, Ravager, Colossus Smash, Warbreaker and Bladestorm inflict Deep Wounds, dealing Bleed damage over 12 seconds and increasing the damage the enemy takes from you by 9%.

Sweeping Strikes now has a 0.75 second global cooldown (was 1.5 second).

Bladestorm now capped at 8 targets.

The following Talents have been adjusted: Fervor of Battle no longer increases the damage of Whirlwind. Rend now has a 15 second duration (was 12 seconds). Additionally, it increases the target’s critical damage taken from the casting Warrior’s abilities by 10%. Collateral Damage has been redesigned – When Sweeping Strikes ends, your next Whirlwind deals 25% increased damage for each ability used during Sweeping Strikes that damaged a second target. Cleave has been redesigned – Replaces Sweeping Strike. Strikes up to 5 enemies in front of you for Physical damage, inflicting Deep Wounds. Cleave will consume your Overpower effect to deal increased damage. Deadly Calm has been redesigned – Reduces the Rage cost of your next 4 abilities by 100%. Passive: Your maximum Rage is increased by 30. Dreadnaught has been redesigned – Overpower has 2 charges and causes a seismic wave, dealing damage to up to 5 enemies in a 10 yard line. Ravager now has a 45 second cooldown (was 1 minute), duration increased to 12 seconds (was 7 seconds), periodic damage increased to 2 seconds (was 1 second), and now chases nearby enemies in combat. Additionally, Ravager is now capped at 8 targets. Impending Victory healing increased to 30% (was 20%). Avatar no longer has a global cooldown.



FURY

New Ability: Single-Minded Fury (Passive) – While dual-wielding a pair of one-handed weapons, your damage done is increased by 12% and your movement speed is increased by 5%.

Bloodthirst now restores 3% of your health (was 5%).

Rampage now costs 80 Rage (was 85).

Recklessness now instantly generates 40 additional Rage.

Piercing Howl no longer costs Rage, now has a 30 second cooldown (was 0), has a 12 yard radius (was 15 yards), reduces enemies movement speed by 70% (was 50%), and has a 8 second duration (was 15 seconds).

Recklessness no longer has a global cooldown.

Bladestorm now capped at 8 targets.

The following Talents have been adjusted: New Talent: Frenzy (replaces Inner Rage) – Rampage increases your Haste by 3% for 12 seconds, stacking up to 3 times. This effect is reset if you Rampage a different primary target. New Talent: Onslaught (replaces Furious Slash) – Brutally attack an enemy for Physical damage. Requires Enrage. Generates 15 Rage. New Talent: Cruelty – While Enraged, Raging Blow deals 20% more damage and has a 30% chance to instantly reset its own cooldown. New Talent: Seethe (replaces Carnage) – Bloodthirst generates 2 more Rage, or 4 more Rage when it critically strikes your primary target. Fresh Meat no longer increases the healing of Bloodthirst. Now Fresh Meat causes Bloodthirst to always Enrage you the first time you strike a target with Bloodthirst. Massacre now has an additional effect – Reduces the cooldown of Execute by 1.5 seconds. Dragon Roar now has a 30 second cooldown (was 35 seconds), no longer reduces enemy movement speed, and critically strikes for 3 times normal damage. Frothing Berserker has been redesigned – Rampage has a 20% chance to immediately refund 40 Rage. Meat Cleaver has been redesigned – Whirlwind deals 30% more damage and now affects your next 4 single-target melee attacks, instead of the next 2 attacks. Reckless Abandon has been redesigned – Recklessness generates 50 Rage and greatly empowers Bloodthirst and Raging Blow. Impending Victory healing increased to 30% (was 20%). Endless Rage has been removed and replaced with Sudden Death on the Talent row.



PROTECTION