WoW: Shadowlands – Updated Expansion Level Ranges

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands brings with it a full level squish, which means the level ranges for every previous expansion have been adjusted. Returning players can use Timewalker Campaigns (AKA Chromie Time) to force on level syncing across all of Azeroth, but those interested in a more “classic” approach to leveling can continue to engage with the world as they did previously.

Level ranges for expansions have been altered to fit within the new level 60 cap.

Every expansion has been adjusted to fit within the new level 60 level paradigm, and without Chromie Time enabled they will not automatically sync to your character’s level. If you wanna go for an old-school leveling experience you’ll need to know what the updated level ranges for each expansion are. These ranges are:

“Vanilla” Cataclysm Zones: 10-30

Burning Crusade Zones: 10-30

Wrath of the Lich King Zones: 10-30

Cataclysm Zones: 30-35

Mists of Pandaria Zones: 10-35

Warlords of Draenor Zones: 10-40

Legion Zones: 10-45

Battle for Azeroth Zones: 10-50

Battle for Azeroth will always have level sync on, seeing as Blizzard’s updated pacing follows this format: level 1-10 tutorial, level 10-50 previous expansion, level 50-60 current expansion. Time will tell if they keep the cap at 60, but the philosophy remains the same. The idea is simple – players will move through the most recent story events to prevent confusion, and all the older tales have been made optional. This new leveling system should remove the disjointed jumping between expansions that arose from the ever increasing level cap. But, if you want to go down memory lane you are more than welcome to do so, so long as you keep the above level ranges for each expansion in mind.

- This article was updated on:October 12th, 2020