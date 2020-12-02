Yakuza: Like a Dragon Update 1.03 – Full Patch Notes

Yakuza: Like a Dragon has received another update, once again bundling gameplay tweaks and freebies. Update 1.03 says goodbye to pesky issues and aligns the Western release with its Japanese counterpart.

Despite the Japanese version hosting weakness icons for enemies, the subsequent Western launch was void of the tactical information. Exploiting enemy vulnerabilities boiled down to blind trial and error, which could become an issue in the more difficult stages later in the game. No longer is this a problem, thanks to the latest patch. Now it’ll be easier than ever to plan attacks accordingly for maximum effect.

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio also tossed in free DLC, the Upstart Assistance Pack 2. As before in the 1.02 patch, the new content offers up various items and materials as well as a new costume. Nanba is the proud recipient of the added clothing this time around instead of Ichiban. You can view the full details of the update below.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon Update 1.03 Patch Notes

Changes:

Graphics Settings will now show the name of the GPU currently in use.

Resolution will now be no higher than 1920×1080/60Hz on first boot.

Added the Upstart Assistance Pack 2 as a gift, which includes: Nurse Costume (for Nanba, equip at Hello Work) Comedy Masquerade Ragged Cloth Metal Wire Nail Cheap Plastic Toughness Light Tauriner



Bug Fixes: