Yet Another Zombie Survivors Tier List: Best Characters Ranked

Image: Awesome Games Studio

Yet Another Zombie Survivors allows you to take the field as a squad of up to three characters in order to face the order of the undead and survive through the night. And as you might expect, picking both the right starting survivor as well as the right squadmate is key if you plan on making it. But which among them is the best? To answer that and more, here’s a tier list featuring all the characters in Yet Another Zombie Survivors,

Yet Another Zombie Survivors Tier List

As usual, we decided to assemble a tier list structured between S and in this case B-Tier. Before we start, however, it’s important to point out that although this article is focused on showcasing which among the game’s cast are the best, you should not see it as a guidebook as to whether or not you should use some of its characters.

All S-Tier Characters in Yet Another Zombie Survivors

To start off, we have our S-Tiers, which are in our conception the game’s overall best, given their ability to excel as both leaders or secondary members.

With that said, the best characters in Yet Another Zombie Survivors are Tank and SWAT, given their ability to deal massive and constant amounts of damage through their main weapons as well as the way their Automatic Turret and Bombing Strike Ability powerups can be considered as some of the game’s most destructive.

All A-Tier Characters in Yet Another Zombie Survivors

In the A-Tier, we have the Huntress, the Engineer, and the Medic. Overall, the Huntress and the Engineer are able to excel as both supporting squad members and leaders through their abilities to either crowd control effectively while dealing damage (Engineer) or deal a good amount of Ability AoE damage while offering a Critical Bonus (Huntress).

The Medic, on the other hand, has her ability to offer a good increase in overall overtime healing, fire rate, and reload speed as her biggest strength but her overall damage stops her from claiming a spot among our overall best.

All B-Tier Characters in Yet Another Zombie Survivors

It pains me a lot to say it, but the game’s only B-Tier is Ghost. The reason for that lies in the fact that, although a badass, their limited range and inability to excel when facing distant enemies can be considered as their biggest downsides when compared to Tank, SWAT, and even Engineer.

This guide was made while playing Yet Another Zombie Survivors on PC.

- This article was updated on July 18th, 2023