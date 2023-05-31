Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Energetic Rhino Beetle Locations and Farming Spots

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, players can make use of various items in order to produce consumables and enhance their armor sets. With that said, if you plan on enhancing the Skyward Sword set in the game, it will be vital that you collect a few Energetic Rhino Beetles. But where can you find them? Now, here are the best Energetic Rhino Beetle farming locations in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Best Energetic Rhino Beetle Farming Spots in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Although you can find Energetic Rhino Beetles on large trunks located in all regions with a more tropical climate, like Hyrule Ridge, Hyrule Field, and West Necluda, the best farming spots for them are without a doubt Rustile Lake and Bronas Forest.

Rustile Lake is located under the coordinates -2494, 0586, and 0202. You will be able to easily reach the area by heading left from Sonapan Shrine. Bronas Forest, on the other hand, is located in the eastern portion of Faron, and north of the Lakeside Stable.

You can check out the location of both areas below:

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

Rustile Lake Energetic Rhino Beetle Locations

Once in Rustile Lake, you will be able to find a few Energetic Rhino Beetles on a large trunk surrounded by a few Edura Carrots and located in the spot marked below.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

While you are at the lake, we highly advise you to take the opportunity to also get a few Sneaky River Snails, as you will need a high Stealth stat in order to reach the beetles without spooking them. In order to do that, don’t forget to check out the best places to farm Sneaky River Snails in the game.

Bronas Forest Energetic Rhino Beetle Locations

Once in Bronas Forest, you will be able to find Energetic Rhino Beetles in a wide array of trunks. You can check out the spots in which we were able to find one (or a few) of them marked with the yellow stamps below.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

While in the Forest, we advise you to rest by the fire if you find yourself unable to find the beetles, as doing so may cause them to spawn in different spots.

This guide was made while playing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Ver 1.1.2) on a Nintendo Switch OLED.

- This article was updated on May 30th, 2023