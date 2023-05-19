Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK) The Blue Stone Quest Guide

Image: Attack of the fanboy

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom has a variety of side adventures and side quests for players to get lost in. Some of these quests can be tricky to complete as the game requires building some sophisticated contraptions. The Blue Stone quest is worthwhile, considering you get a stylish blue fabric for your paraglider — adding another customization option. Read on for a Blue Stone quest guide to complete it quickly and get that reward.

Blue Stone Quest Walkthrough for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

To start the Blue Stone Quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, head to the location below and talk to the NPC Ledo at the end of the pier.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

He will tell you about some blue stones found in the cave in the distance — but can’t reach it himself. This is where you come in and need to figure out a way to get to the cave and bring the blue stone back. So, you’re going to need to make a ship.

First, grab the giant wood plank with your Ultrahand ability on the right-hand side of Ledo and bring it to the opposite side of the pier.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Next, there are fans and a steering stick Zonai Devices up against a rock in the water located to Ledo’s right. Use Ultrahand to grab the fan

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Put the fan on the back of the wooden plank that you put into the water. Make sure that the fan is facing the right way so the wind can come out of it. Next, grab the steering stick and place it on the front of the wooden plank, allowing you to drive it. Your end result should look similar to my ship below.

Related: Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK) Zora Greaves Location: A Token of Friendship Guide.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Hop on the wood plank, activate the steering stick, and head to where cave is by driving through the opening between two rocks.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Eventually, you will see a tiny cave entrance up against the mountainside. Make your way inside and continue till the end.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Get off your ship and grab the blue stone in the back of the cave with your Ultrahand ability.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Now, attach the stone to your ship and head back to Ledo. Lastly, place the blue stone beside him to complete the side quest. Ledo will be very grateful and reward you with Blue Zora Fabric.

- This article was updated on May 19th, 2023