Akane-banashi Chapter 82 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 81 Spoilers

If you’ve ever wondered what it’d be like to leave your performing act set list down to luck, you’ll find these next chapters of Akane-banashi incredibly interesting. Focusing on the whimsical, show-stealing performances by Chocho Konjakutei, the current arc sees Akane observing this Rakugoka to learn new techniques. But beyond his dice-roll gimmick, what is Akane actually meant to take from his performances? Find out in time for the release date of Akane-banashi Chapter 82!

Akane-banashi Chapter 82 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Akane-banashi Chapter 82 will release on Sunday, October 15, 2023, for most fans worldwide. It will be available at 12 AM JST for readers on the VIZ Media Akane-banashi portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus!

Akane-banashi Chapter 82

Release Date Countdown Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

If you want to see what Akane learns from Chocho as soon as possible, check when Chapter 82 releases in your time zone below!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In Chapter 81, we see the roll of the dice turn into a light story to the confusion of Akane, while Chocho chews up the scenery.

RECAP: Akane-banashi Chapter 81 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 82

It’s revealed that Chocho’s performance artist quirk is that he leaves the choice of his stories down to the roll of the dice. This is nothing new in the performance arts, with John Cage being an iconic composer both famous and infamous for his compositions, the most controversial being 4’33”, a completely silent music piece.

Regardless of how pretentious one might consider this style, the audience adores the whimsy, as Chocho tells his story with a flair that Akane’s mentors note is similar to her own. She could learn from his particularly freeform style, but should she take that chance? Find out with the release of Akane-banashi Chapter 82!

