Akane-banashi Chapter 83 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 82 Spoilers

Learn what you need to about the release date of Akane-banashi Chapter 83 here!

October 15th, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
Akane-banashi Chapter 83 Release Date
Images: Takamasa Moue / Shueisha / VIZ Media

Akane Osaki is seeking new mentors as she grows her craft in Akane-banashi. The latest chapters have seen her recover from a pretty devastating loss in the Changing Time Arc, but now she matures as she sets her sights on climbing the ranks as a rakugoka. As she meets Chocho Konjakutei, she learns the whimsy that can go behind even just the structure of the performance arts. See here what that’ll mean with the release of Akane-banashi Chapter 83!

Akane-banashi Chapter 83 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Akane-banashi Chapter 83 will release on Sunday, October 22, 2023, for more fans worldwide. It will release first at 12:00 AM JST, with readers in North America being able to read it as early as 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET. Be sure to check the VIZ Media Akane-banashi portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus when it drops!

Akane-banashi Chapter 83
Release Date Countdown
Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

Be sure to check our release time zone guide for more info on when Akane-banashi Chapter 83 will drop!

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)8:00 AM PST
Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver)9:00 AM MST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)10:00 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)11:00 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)12:00 PM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)12:00 PM BST
UK and Ireland4:00 PM GMT
Europe5:00 PM CEST
Moscow6:00 PM MSK
India8:30 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand10:00 PM ICT
Philippines11:00 PM PHT

In Chapter 82, Chocho crushes his performance, Asagao talks about starting a study event, Guriko plans his next move, and Akane gives her demands after her bet with Chocho.

RECAP: Akane Finds a New Potential Teacher in Chocho

Seeing how Asagao is promoted to Futatsume, and wishing to grow her presence as a rakugoka, Akane approaches Chocho about teaching her as well. Meanwhile, Asagao must wait several months before being able to fully enjoy his new rank, so he proposes a study event that could be beneficial to everyone.

But in the final moments of the chapter, Guriko is seen talking about wishing to go to Osaka to train. He’s reminded about how the cultural differences will make what he’s been taught so far seem more burdensome, but he’s up to the challenge, seeing it as a way to grow his skillset and diversify his appeal.

- This article was updated on October 15th, 2023

