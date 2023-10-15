Akane-banashi Chapter 83 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 82 Spoilers

Images: Takamasa Moue / Shueisha / VIZ Media, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Akane Osaki is seeking new mentors as she grows her craft in Akane-banashi. The latest chapters have seen her recover from a pretty devastating loss in the Changing Time Arc, but now she matures as she sets her sights on climbing the ranks as a rakugoka. As she meets Chocho Konjakutei, she learns the whimsy that can go behind even just the structure of the performance arts. See here what that’ll mean with the release of Akane-banashi Chapter 83!

Akane-banashi Chapter 83 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Akane-banashi Chapter 83 will release on Sunday, October 22, 2023, for more fans worldwide. It will release first at 12:00 AM JST, with readers in North America being able to read it as early as 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET. Be sure to check the VIZ Media Akane-banashi portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus when it drops!

Be sure to check our release time zone guide for more info on when Akane-banashi Chapter 83 will drop!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In Chapter 82, Chocho crushes his performance, Asagao talks about starting a study event, Guriko plans his next move, and Akane gives her demands after her bet with Chocho.

RECAP: Akane Finds a New Potential Teacher in Chocho

Seeing how Asagao is promoted to Futatsume, and wishing to grow her presence as a rakugoka, Akane approaches Chocho about teaching her as well. Meanwhile, Asagao must wait several months before being able to fully enjoy his new rank, so he proposes a study event that could be beneficial to everyone.

But in the final moments of the chapter, Guriko is seen talking about wishing to go to Osaka to train. He’s reminded about how the cultural differences will make what he’s been taught so far seem more burdensome, but he’s up to the challenge, seeing it as a way to grow his skillset and diversify his appeal.

- This article was updated on October 15th, 2023