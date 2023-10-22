Images: Takamasa Moue / Shueisha / VIZ Media

With the upcoming release date of Akane-banashi Chapter 84, we might just see Akane Osaki pick up a few new tricks! While it might be a gamble, trusting a new teacher after only having just met him, it turns out that gambling is Chocho Konjakutei’s strong suit!

After having seen him perform based on the roll of his dice, Akane was immediately intrigued and wanted to know more. But to be taken on as a student, she and Karashi were coerced into a game by the famous performer. It’ll be exciting to see what happens next!

Akane-banashi: Chapter 84 Release Date & Time

Akane-banashi Chapter 84 will release on Sunday, October 29, 2023, for more fans worldwide. It will release first at 12:00 AM JST, with readers in North America being able to read it as early as 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET. Be sure to check the VIZ Media Akane-banashi portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus when it drops!

For those who want to catch this chapter as soon as it drops, be sure to check out the time zone guide to see when Akane-banashi will release Chapter 84 in your region!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In Chapter 83, Akane and Karashi learn different lessons while playing Cho-han with Chocho. Thankfully, it’s not down to luck when we’ll get to see the next chapter!

COUNTDOWN: When Will Akane-banashi Release Chapter 84?

Akane-banashi Chapter 84

RECAP: Akane-banashi Chapter 83 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 84

Akane has recovered from her losses in the previous arc, and now she seeks out a new mentor as she seeks to advance as a Rakugoka. This brings her and Karashi to Chocho, with his condition for taking them on as students being that they play Cho-han with him. For those unfamiliar with the game, it’s a simple game where you bet on whether the sum of two rolled dice is even or odd.

Han = Odd

Cho = Even

But what they quickly learn is that it’s a test. Akane takes several turns before betting, seeing a stream of even rolls, while Karashi reads further between the lines, seeing them all not only as even-numbered rolls, but the individual dice were always even numbers as well. Akane predicts it’ll be another even roll again, identifying the pun in Chocho’s name (Cho = Even) while Karashi sees the insanely low probability of this without being rigged. They’re both right, for completely different reasons, and get taken on as his students. Get ready for a wild ride next chapter!

