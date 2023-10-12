Blue Box Chapter 121 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 120 Spoilers

Image: Kouji Miura / Shueisha / VIZ Media

Trouble in paradise is brewing in Blue Box. While Taiki may have taken a big win lately, he’s facing some stiff competition in the future and might be amassing new admirers. While his relationship with Chinatsu is likely not in any danger, there’ll no doubt be some confusion and drama with some recent introductions having gone down. Get ready for the release date of Blue Box Chapter 121 here!

Blue Box Chapter 121 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Blue Box Chapter 121 will release on Sunday, October 15, 2023, for most fans worldwide. It will be available to read at 12 AM JST, with North American readers being able to catch it in the morning. It will be available on the VIZ Media Blue Box Portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus!

Blue Box Chapter 121

Release Date Countdown Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

If you’re curious about what’s next and whose heart is on the line with Blue Box Chapter 121, check this release time zone guide!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In Chapter 120, some new first-years emerge, including siblings of some pretty prominent players.

RECAP: Blue Box Chapter 120 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 121

In Chapter 120, we meet Haruto Yusa, brother of Shuji Yusa, brashly declaring that he’ll be the one to win the nationals. But given his family pedigree, there might be some merit to this cockiness. But more interestingly, we learn about a young new female badminton team member Akari, who’s revealed to be Shota Hyodo’s sister. It seems Taiki’s not out of the woods in terms of new talent to face.

Taiki takes a brief moment to mentor Akari on her badminton technique, but it leaves an impression on her, as she commits his name to memory while blushing to herself.

- This article was updated on October 11th, 2023