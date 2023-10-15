Blue Box Chapter 122 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 121 Spoilers

The times are changing in the world of Blue Box. Taiki is developing his role as a senpai at his school, a second-year mentor in the badminton team who sees newcomers, some with welcome dispositions, and some with unpleasant attitudes. This makes for an interesting new dynamic as Taiki continues to develop his own skillset as a badminton athlete for his school. Get ready for the release date of Blue Box Chapter 122 to find out what comes next!

Blue Box Chapter 122 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Blue Box Chapter 122 will release on Sunday, October 22, 2023, for more fans worldwide. It will release first at 12:00 AM JST, with readers in North America being able to read it as early as 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET. Be sure to check the VIZ Media Blue Box Portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus when it drops!

If you’re wondering when the next chapter of Blue Box will release in your region, check below for our time zone guide!

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)8:00 AM PST
Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver)9:00 AM MST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)10:00 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)11:00 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)12:00 PM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)12:00 PM BST
UK and Ireland4:00 PM GMT
Europe5:00 PM CEST
Moscow6:00 PM MSK
India8:30 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand10:00 PM ICT
Philippines11:00 PM PHT

In Chapter 121, Taiki chastises Haruto for not playing well with others, while explaining to Chinatsu about Akari’s behavior toward him.

RECAP: Blue Box Chapter 121 Spoilers — Taiki is Making Friends and Enemies

As a second-year, Taiki is increasingly becoming known for his skill as a badminton player, and respected as an upperclassman. This is most apparent in how Hyoto’s younger, first-year sister Akari acts toward him, thanking him so far for his advice, although her compliments hardly amount to flirtation.

Meanwhile, Haruto demonstrates immense talent but is cold to his fellow first-years and could soon be overlooked by teammates if he keeps his behavior up. Taiki’s got his work already cut out for him as a senpai, as he relays to Chinatsu while they hang out together in the final panels.

