Blue Box Chapter 123 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 122 Spoilers

Image: Kouji Miura / Shueisha / VIZ Media

With the upcoming release date of Blue Box Chapter 123, the status quo has shifted and Taiki has plenty of tasks on his hands. He must serve as a mentor to incoming hotshot players while maintaining his relationship with Chinatsu.

It’s not a crisis by any means for our main characters, but it is a new type of challenge as their dynamic grows with the students around them. Get ready for what comes next here!

Blue Box Chapter 123 Release Date & Time

Blue Box Chapter 123 will release on Sunday, October 29, 2023, for more fans worldwide. It will release first at 12:00 AM JST, with readers in North America being able to read it as early as 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET. Be sure to check the VIZ Media Blue Box Portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus when it drops!

Related: Blue Box Manga Release Date Schedule 2023

For fans wanting to know what happens next the moment Blue Box releases its newest chapter, check our time zone guide below!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

But for those wanting to know exactly when Blue Box Chapter 123 will release, we have a handy tool you can use to check its status!

COUNTDOWN: When Does Blue Box Release Chapter 123?

Blue Box Chapter 123

Release Date Countdown | AOTF Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

Never be left guessing when a new chapter is out, as we’re here to help you stay on top of any new releases for Blue Box and other manga!

RECAP: Blue Box Chapter 122 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 123

Taiki finds his status as an upperclassman and strong badminton player in question as Haruto continues to mark his territory as a new first-year. He issues a challenge to the young hotshot and finds a worthy opponent in Chapter 122. His feinting style and ability to subtly dictate play, but Taiki’s determination and skill keep him in the game, while admirers watch.

This may include Chinatsu, but lately, Akari as well, as others catch onto her apparent crush on him. Chinatsu doesn’t appear threatened by this, however, and is merely proud of Taiki as he continues to develop and grow, now seemingly having fans watching him. But will he be able to humble Haruto?

- This article was updated on October 22nd, 2023