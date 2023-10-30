Image: Kouji Miura / Shueisha / VIZ Media

Taiki has found himself in a surprising match where he’s pressured to win to assert his position as an upperclassman and mentor. With the release of Blue Box Chapter 124, we’ll see whether he can continue to strike this balance, and what’s going on with Chinatsu!

Blue Box Chapter 124: Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Blue Box will release Chapter 124 on Sunday, November 5, 2023, for more fans worldwide. It will release first at 12:00 AM JST, with readers in North America being able to read it as early as 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET. Be sure to check the VIZ Media Blue Box Portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus when it drops!

Blue Box Chapter 124

Release Date Countdown | AOTF Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

Related: Blue Box Manga Release Date Schedule 2023

For fans wanting to know what happens next the moment Blue Box releases its newest chapter, check our time zone guide below!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In Chapter 123, we see a bit more of Haruto’s backstory, explaining his reasoning for being such a competitive player.

RECAP: Haruto Yusa Wants to Become a Star and Walk Away from His Brother’s Shadow

Haruto felt constantly compared to his brother at his old school, which felt like it was holding him back. All eyes were on Shuji, and when he found out somebody beat him and came from Eimei’s team, he decided to enroll there to learn the tricks to beat his brother. Little did he know he’d end up sparring against Taiki.

While he only realized who Taiki was later on when he discovered he was the player who beat his brother, he played a fierce match, but nothing Taiki couldn’t handle. Taiki won, earning Haruto’s respect and acknowledgment, while now being a worthy opponent in Haruto’s eyes. It’ll be interesting to see where this goes next!

- This article was updated on October 30th, 2023