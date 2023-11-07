Blue Lock Chapter 240: Release Date & Chapter 239 Spoilers

Images: Yusuke Nomura / Kodansha, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Yoichi Isagi and Yo Hiori have coordinated for an astounding victory in the latest chapter of Blue Lock. But as the dust settles and they celebrate their achievement, Rin Itoshi is blazing a trail to play them next, so get ready for the release of Blue Lock Chapter 240!

Blue Lock Chapter 240: Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Blue Lock Chapter 240 is currently set for release on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, in Japan first at 12:00 AM JST. It will be available to read online at 8:00 AM PT / 11:00 AM ET on November 14, 2023, for most fans worldwide. Raw scans will likely surface even sooner, so keep your eyes out for leaks revealing details of the story!

Blue Lock Chapter 240

Release Date Countdown | AOTF Check Here When the Next Chapter Drops!

Be sure to check below for when the chapter drops in your region!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

It will be available on the Weekly Shōnen Magazine website, where you can read its original Japanese release, as well as English translations courtesy of Kodansha later on.

Blue Lock Chapter 240 Spoilers

As of now, there are not currently any raw scans or leaks posted yet. However, once they become available, check back here for Blue Lock Chapter 240 spoilers!

Blue Lock Chapter 239 Recap

With the Bastard München team winning their latest game, Isagi and Hiori reflect on how they coordinated to score their goal in Chapter 239. Hiori’s statements about planning to no longer “play” football are misleading, with him instead fancying himself a ‘creator’ in the game, a loftier concept that elevates how he sees the sport.

However, their climb doesn’t end here. The Rin Itoshi / Yoichi Isagi rivalry looks to be heating up, as he dominates the field in his game against Manshine City. His goal is to crush Isagi, so find out more developments on this with the release of Blue Lock Chapter 240!

- This article was updated on November 7th, 2023