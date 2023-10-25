Image: Eight Bit

A popular sports manga, Blue Lock, has been serialized in Kodansha’s Weekly Shōnen Magazine since 2018. Its recent adaptation into an anime only further increased its popularity.

Whether you’re looking to pick up the Blue Lock manga thanks to its hype or are a fan of the anime who now wants to check out the manga, keep reading to learn how to read the blue lock manga in order below!

How to Follow the Blue Lock Manga

Blue Lock’s manga follows a chronologically linear story in the same order as its release. As of October 2022, the manga has 238 chapters and 26 volumes. The chapters are further divided into six arcs.

If you’ve watched the Blue Lock anime and would like to pick up the manga, we recommend starting from chapter 94. Otherwise, just start the manga from its first released chapter and read it in order of increasing chapter numbers.

All Blue Lock Manga Story Arc

Thus far, there are six major story arcs in the Blue Lock manga. Let’s cover each of these below:

Introduction Arc (Chapters 1 to 4)

First Selection Arc (Chapters 5 to 38)

Second Selection Arc (Chapters 39 to 86)

Third Selection Arc (Chapters 86 to 108)

U-20 Arc (Chapters 109 to 151)

Neo Egoist League Arc (Chapters 152 to 227)

The current arc from chapter 228 onwards seems to be unnamed so far.

What is the Blue Lock Manga About?

When the Japanese national football team fails to perform in the FIFA World Cup, the Japan Football Association hires the enigmatic Ego Jinpachi to lead the country to success. He puts into place his controversial master plan, Blue Lock. For this project, Ego gathers high school soccer players from across the country, training them to create the world’s greatest egotist striker.

