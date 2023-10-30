Ice-Head Gill Chapter 19: Release Date, Time, and Chapter 18 Spoilers

Gill Sol still has a lot of growing to do before he can handle a monster like his father.

October 30th, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
Ice-Head Gill Chapter 19 Release Date
The fated reunion between Gill Sol and his father, Dreki, has finally come. It’s shocking just how powerful this man has become in his corrupted state, and it’s a dreadful thought, what he could be up to with the release of Ice-Head Gill Chapter 19!

Ice-Head Gill Chapter 19: Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Ice-Head Gill will release Chapter 19 on Sunday, November 5, 2023, for most fans worldwide. It will be available at 12:00 AM JST on the VIZ Media Ice-Head Gill portal, the Shonen Jump reader app, and Manga Plus!

Ice-Head Gill Chapter 19
Release Date Countdown | AOTF
Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

Be sure to check our release time zone guide if you’re wondering when the new chapter drops in your region!

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)8:00 AM PST
Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver)9:00 AM MST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)10:00 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)11:00 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)12:00 PM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)12:00 PM BST
UK and Ireland4:00 PM GMT
Europe5:00 PM CEST
Moscow6:00 PM MSK
India8:30 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand10:00 PM ICT
Philippines11:00 PM PHT

In Chapter 18, we see Gill harness new powers of his while holding off his father, but his comrades don’t do so well.

RECAP: Did Dreki Just Kill Almost All of Gill’s Friends?

In Chapter 18, Dreki Sol’s bloodlust is palpable and practically jumps off the page, where his status as a former mentor to his son shows itself with his impressive 5-swing axe technique. This unfortunately means that some of the royal vassals were either killed or critically wounded when trying to protect the young warrior. Even while Gill manages to adapt his axe using his ice techniques, it establishes some power levels in this latest chapter.

The Royal Fangs we met previously might already be off the table if the latest panels suggest anything. Dreki laid down the status quo before going to presumably kill the king in the final moments of the chapter. Get ready for what comes next in November!

- This article was updated on October 30th, 2023

