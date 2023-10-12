MamaYuyu Chapter 6 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 5 Spoilers

Get ready for the release of MamaYuyu Chapter 6 here!

October 11th, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
MamaYuyu Chapter 6 Release
Images: Yoshihiko Hayashi / Shueisha / VIZ Media

MamaYuyu has been a surprising creation in recent weeks for Shonen Jump. It’s an interesting twist on quasi-fantasy heroes in a modern era, searching for their purposes and what makes them strong. But with intersecting worlds, heroes, and demon lords causing interdimensional anomalies including freakish monsters, Corleo must find his true source of strength. Find out more with the release of MamaYuyu Chapter 6!

MamaYuyu Chapter 6 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

MamaYuyu Chapter 6 will release on Sunday, October 15, 2023, for most fans worldwide. The chapter will be available at 12 AM JST on the VIZ Media MamaYuyu portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus!

MamaYuyu Chapter 6
Release Date Countdown
Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

Be sure to also check when the latest chapter of MamaYuyu drops in your region with this release time zone guide!

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)8:00 AM PST
Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver)9:00 AM MST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)10:00 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)11:00 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)12:00 PM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)12:00 PM BST
UK and Ireland4:00 PM GMT
Europe5:00 PM CEST
Moscow6:00 PM MSK
India8:30 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand10:00 PM ICT
Philippines11:00 PM PHT

In Chapter 5, Corleo harnesses more of his power as he protects Elysia, while also giving his new hero friend a reason of her own to live.

RECAP: MamaYuyu Chapter 5 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 6

Corleo and Elysia have more in common than they initially expected. With a legendarily poor first impression given by Corleo, heaping culture shock on a very confused Elysia, it’s a miracle that they managed to bond. But with Elysia’s loss of her mother, and Corleo nearly losing Mamama, both being a driving force for their will to survive, the shared trauma angle works.

But it’s not without some excitement mixed in. Before Corleo can learn about Elysia’s grasp on Sigil Sorcery, a monster is sent after them, where Elysia demonstrates some earth-shattering powers from her Sigil. But Corleo, wishing to prove himself, calls upon Evan from whom he inherited this hero’s journey, giving him the power of flight and to manifest a weapon to vanquish his enemy.

But Corleo taking flight had a drawback: he couldn’t easily get back down, and in the final panels of the chapter, Elysia caught him. Out of a desire not to feel alone, she makes Corleo the person she lives for, whatever that winds up meaning in future chapters.

- This article was updated on October 11th, 2023

