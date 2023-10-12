Images: Yoshihiko Hayashi / Shueisha / VIZ Media, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

MamaYuyu has been a surprising creation in recent weeks for Shonen Jump. It’s an interesting twist on quasi-fantasy heroes in a modern era, searching for their purposes and what makes them strong. But with intersecting worlds, heroes, and demon lords causing interdimensional anomalies including freakish monsters, Corleo must find his true source of strength. Find out more with the release of MamaYuyu Chapter 6!

MamaYuyu Chapter 6 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

MamaYuyu Chapter 6 will release on Sunday, October 15, 2023, for most fans worldwide. The chapter will be available at 12 AM JST on the VIZ Media MamaYuyu portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus!

MamaYuyu Chapter 6

Release Date Countdown Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

Related: Kagurabachi Manga Release Date Schedule 2023

Be sure to also check when the latest chapter of MamaYuyu drops in your region with this release time zone guide!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In Chapter 5, Corleo harnesses more of his power as he protects Elysia, while also giving his new hero friend a reason of her own to live.

RECAP: MamaYuyu Chapter 5 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 6

Corleo and Elysia have more in common than they initially expected. With a legendarily poor first impression given by Corleo, heaping culture shock on a very confused Elysia, it’s a miracle that they managed to bond. But with Elysia’s loss of her mother, and Corleo nearly losing Mamama, both being a driving force for their will to survive, the shared trauma angle works.

But it’s not without some excitement mixed in. Before Corleo can learn about Elysia’s grasp on Sigil Sorcery, a monster is sent after them, where Elysia demonstrates some earth-shattering powers from her Sigil. But Corleo, wishing to prove himself, calls upon Evan from whom he inherited this hero’s journey, giving him the power of flight and to manifest a weapon to vanquish his enemy.

But Corleo taking flight had a drawback: he couldn’t easily get back down, and in the final panels of the chapter, Elysia caught him. Out of a desire not to feel alone, she makes Corleo the person she lives for, whatever that winds up meaning in future chapters.

- This article was updated on October 11th, 2023