MamaYuyu has done a splendid job introducing us to new characters and pacing these stories before adding new ones to the mix. The latest chapter is no stranger, while also adding thrills and intrigue to the mix as new demon lords enter the fold. Trust is a precious thing for Corleo right now, and now with a new character, Escaba, he is reminded he can never be too skeptical. Is Escaba bad news? Find out with the release of MamaYuyu Chapter 7!

MamaYuyu Chapter 7 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

MamaYuyu Chapter 7 will release on Sunday, October 22, 2023, for more fans worldwide. It will release first at 12:00 AM JST, with readers in North America being able to read it as early as 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET. Be sure to check the VIZ Media MamaYuyu portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus when it drops!

MamaYuyu Chapter 7

Release Date Countdown | AOTF Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

If you want to know when the next chapter of MamaYuyu runs, check below for our release time zone guide!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In Chapter 6, Corleo meets others affected by the intersecting worlds, along with the new perils they bring.

RECAP: MamaYuyu Chapter 6 Spoilers — Is Escaba a Friend of Foe?

In Chapter 6 of MamaYuyu, we meet Escaba, a demon lord displaced by the recent intersecting worlds that brought Evan, and most recently Elysia, to Corleo’s world. This in turn produced monstrous threats, leading Pannelo to suspect another person was manipulating recent events.

Corleo, Elysia, and Escaba are brought together as part of the central army to investigate this. While talking, they learn of Escaba’s Sigil Sorcery, allowing him to add mass to control shadows like Shikamaru from Naruto.

However, another side character named Ben is introduced who voices concern about putting Escaba together with Corleo and Elysia, and with good reason. Late at night, Corleo is called out by Escaba to a room where he has dragged a critically wounded and bleeding Elysia. His smile suggests he’s far too cavalier about the situation, and in the final moments, Corleo lashes out at him.

- This article was updated on October 15th, 2023