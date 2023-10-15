MamaYuyu Chapter 7 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 6 Spoilers

Get ready for the release date of MamaYuyu Chapter 7 here!

October 15th, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
MamaYuyu Chapter 7 Release Date
Images: Yoshihiko Hayashi / Shueisha / VIZ Media, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

MamaYuyu has done a splendid job introducing us to new characters and pacing these stories before adding new ones to the mix. The latest chapter is no stranger, while also adding thrills and intrigue to the mix as new demon lords enter the fold. Trust is a precious thing for Corleo right now, and now with a new character, Escaba, he is reminded he can never be too skeptical. Is Escaba bad news? Find out with the release of MamaYuyu Chapter 7!

MamaYuyu Chapter 7 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

MamaYuyu Chapter 7 will release on Sunday, October 22, 2023, for more fans worldwide. It will release first at 12:00 AM JST, with readers in North America being able to read it as early as 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET. Be sure to check the VIZ Media MamaYuyu portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus when it drops!

MamaYuyu Chapter 7
Release Date Countdown | AOTF
Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

If you want to know when the next chapter of MamaYuyu runs, check below for our release time zone guide!

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)8:00 AM PST
Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver)9:00 AM MST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)10:00 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)11:00 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)12:00 PM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)12:00 PM BST
UK and Ireland4:00 PM GMT
Europe5:00 PM CEST
Moscow6:00 PM MSK
India8:30 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand10:00 PM ICT
Philippines11:00 PM PHT

In Chapter 6, Corleo meets others affected by the intersecting worlds, along with the new perils they bring.

RECAP: MamaYuyu Chapter 6 Spoilers — Is Escaba a Friend of Foe?

In Chapter 6 of MamaYuyu, we meet Escaba, a demon lord displaced by the recent intersecting worlds that brought Evan, and most recently Elysia, to Corleo’s world. This in turn produced monstrous threats, leading Pannelo to suspect another person was manipulating recent events.

Corleo, Elysia, and Escaba are brought together as part of the central army to investigate this. While talking, they learn of Escaba’s Sigil Sorcery, allowing him to add mass to control shadows like Shikamaru from Naruto.

However, another side character named Ben is introduced who voices concern about putting Escaba together with Corleo and Elysia, and with good reason. Late at night, Corleo is called out by Escaba to a room where he has dragged a critically wounded and bleeding Elysia. His smile suggests he’s far too cavalier about the situation, and in the final moments, Corleo lashes out at him.

- This article was updated on October 15th, 2023

About The Author

J.R. Waugh

J.R. is a Staff Writer with AOTF and has been covering gaming and entertainment in the industry since 2022. Along with a B.A. in History from the University of Cincinnati, he has studied at the University of Birmingham, UK, and part of his M.A. at the University of Waterloo. You'll find J.R. particularly at home writing about the hottest manga and anime. He is highly passionate about horror, strategy, and RPGs, and anything about Star Trek or LOTR. When not ranting about fan theories or writing guides, J.R. is streaming his favorite RPGs and other forgotten gems.

More Stories by J.R. Waugh

More on Attack of the Fanboy :