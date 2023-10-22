MamaYuyu: Chapter 8 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 7 Spoilers

Corleo goes on the offense as Escaba underestimates the hero!

October 22nd, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
MamaYuyu Chapter 8 Release Date
Images: Yoshihiko Hayashi / Shueisha / VIZ Media, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Corleo finds himself with his newest test as a hero: fighting Elysia’s assailant, Escaba. With the release of MamaYuyu Chapter 8, we might just see him grow his Sigil Sorcery skills and take down the shadowy demon lord Escaba.

Corleo’s fight won’t be easy, though. Escaba has a greater grasp on his abilities and quickly establishes control over the fight. But things are picking up quickly, so get ready for the next installment!

MamaYuyu: Chapter 8 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

MamaYuyu Chapter 8 will release on Sunday, October 29, 2023, for most fans worldwide. It will release first at 12:00 AM JST, with readers in North America being able to read it as early as 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET. Be sure to check the VIZ Media MamaYuyu portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus when it drops!

MamaYuyu Chapter 8
Release Date Countdown | AOTF
Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

Related: Kagurabachi Manga Release Date Schedule 2023

If you want to catch the latest chapter as it drops, be sure to also check our time zone guide for the release of MamaYuyu Chapter 8!

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)8:00 AM PST
Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver)9:00 AM MST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)10:00 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)11:00 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)12:00 PM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)12:00 PM BST
UK and Ireland4:00 PM GMT
Europe5:00 PM CEST
Moscow6:00 PM MSK
India8:30 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand10:00 PM ICT
Philippines11:00 PM PHT

In Chapter 7, Escaba uses his shadow techniques to get the upper hand, but Corleo discovers a few tricks up his sleeve.

RECAP: MamaYuyu Chapter 7 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 8

Corleo quickly realizes Escaba is a threat and goes on the offense, or at least tries to, before being taken out the window by Escaba’s attacks. The two square off outdoors, no guards in sight courtesy of Escaba killing them off. Things are looking grim for Corleo, expending his Sigil power quickly just to stay alive.

But then he recalls the lessons he learned so far, including manifesting his emotions to harness into weapons for his Sigil. He has so far been able to fly and heal, and now, as the final panels show, he gains what appears to be immense speed to close in and hit Escaba, with likely a bit of strength behind it too. We’ll know for sure next week though!

- This article was updated on October 22nd, 2023

About The Author

J.R. Waugh

J.R. is a Staff Writer with AOTF and has been covering gaming and entertainment in the industry since 2022. Along with a B.A. in History from the University of Cincinnati, he has studied at the University of Birmingham, UK, and part of his M.A. at the University of Waterloo. You'll find J.R. particularly at home writing about the hottest manga and anime. He is highly passionate about horror, strategy, and RPGs, and anything about Star Trek or LOTR. When not ranting about fan theories or writing guides, J.R. is streaming his favorite RPGs and other forgotten gems.

More Stories by J.R. Waugh

More on Attack of the Fanboy :