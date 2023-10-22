Images: Yoshihiko Hayashi / Shueisha / VIZ Media, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Corleo finds himself with his newest test as a hero: fighting Elysia’s assailant, Escaba. With the release of MamaYuyu Chapter 8, we might just see him grow his Sigil Sorcery skills and take down the shadowy demon lord Escaba.

Corleo’s fight won’t be easy, though. Escaba has a greater grasp on his abilities and quickly establishes control over the fight. But things are picking up quickly, so get ready for the next installment!

MamaYuyu: Chapter 8 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

MamaYuyu Chapter 8 will release on Sunday, October 29, 2023, for most fans worldwide. It will release first at 12:00 AM JST, with readers in North America being able to read it as early as 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET. Be sure to check the VIZ Media MamaYuyu portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus when it drops!

If you want to catch the latest chapter as it drops, be sure to also check our time zone guide for the release of MamaYuyu Chapter 8!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In Chapter 7, Escaba uses his shadow techniques to get the upper hand, but Corleo discovers a few tricks up his sleeve.

RECAP: MamaYuyu Chapter 7 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 8

Corleo quickly realizes Escaba is a threat and goes on the offense, or at least tries to, before being taken out the window by Escaba’s attacks. The two square off outdoors, no guards in sight courtesy of Escaba killing them off. Things are looking grim for Corleo, expending his Sigil power quickly just to stay alive.

But then he recalls the lessons he learned so far, including manifesting his emotions to harness into weapons for his Sigil. He has so far been able to fly and heal, and now, as the final panels show, he gains what appears to be immense speed to close in and hit Escaba, with likely a bit of strength behind it too. We’ll know for sure next week though!

