Images: Yoshihiko Hayashi / Shueisha / VIZ Media

In the latest pages of MamaYuyu, the demon lords bare their fangs as the action gets cranked. This new Shonen Jump series introduces new villains and compelling allies leading up to the release of MamaYuyu Chapter 9!

MamaYuyu Chapter 9: Release Date, Time, and Countdown

MamaYuyu will release Chapter 9 on Sunday, November 5, 2023, for most fans worldwide. It will release first at 12:00 AM JST, with readers in North America being able to read it as early as 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET. Be sure to check the VIZ Media MamaYuyu portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus when it drops!

MamaYuyu Chapter 9

Release Date Countdown | AOTF Learn MoreCheck Here When the Chapter Drops!

Related: Ice-Head Gill Chapter 19: Release Date

If you want to catch the latest chapter as it drops, be sure to also check our time zone guide for the release of MamaYuyu Chapter 9!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In Chapter 8, we meet Minerva who steps in to assist against Escaba, while a new shadowy foe emerges!

RECAP: Demon Lord Idols and the Mastermind Himself Emerge

Worlds continue to collide as Corleo fights against Escaba. He may have extinguished the light, but Escaba planned for such an occasion, igniting a blaze and making his shadows even more flexible. The fight grows larger when Minerva, a pop idol demon lord, appears to fight on Corleo’s side. Even with this assistance, the fight’s not over, with Minerva requesting Corleo to rescue Elysia.

Elysia summons enough strength to land a crushing blow against Escaba, but then a shadowy gentleman in a pork pie hat enters the fray to stop Escaba from fighting any further. Sporting a look plucked straight from the End of Time in Chrono Trigger, he appears to be the interdimensional mastermind behind the deadly monsters, heroes, and demon lords crossing worlds. We’ll see just how dangerous he is in the release of MamaYuyu Chapter 9!

- This article was updated on October 30th, 2023