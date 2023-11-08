My Hero Academia Chapter 407 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 406 Spoilers

Image: Kohei Horikoshi / Shueisha / Viz Media / Studio Bones / Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Bakugo’s Quirk will shine brighter than ever in My Hero Academia Chapter 407. Armed with a new understanding of his Quirk, Katsuki is doing everything in his power to keep All For One far from Shigaraki.

Bakugo and Midoriya know that if the villains touch, there will be no one powerful enough to stop them. Deku is thinking about risking it all to end this fight quickly, but the consequences could be catastrophic. All For One is angrier than ever before, blaming Bakugo and the Second user for his failures. Keep reading to learn more about the release date and time of My Hero Academia Chapter 407.

Beware of spoilers below for My Hero Academia.

My Hero Academia Chapter 407 Release Details

My Hero Academia Chapter 407 is set to be released this coming Monday, November 20, 2023, at around 01:00 AM JST. A few hours after the chapter has been released in Japan, it will become available online for international fans to read whenever they want. Below, you can find a table containing the times at which the chapter will be released according to your time zone.

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (PDT) 07:00 AM Sunday, November 19 Mountain Time (MST) 08:00 AM Sunday, November 19 Central Time (CT) 09:00 AM Sunday, November 19 Eastern Time (EST) 10:00 PM Sunday, November 19 Atlantic Time (AST) 11:00 PM Sunday, November 19 British Summer Time (BST) 03:00 PM Sunday, November 19 Central European Time (CEST) 04:00 PM Sunday, November 19 Moscow (MSK) 06:00 PM Sunday, November 19 Indian Standard Time (IST) 08:30 PM Sunday, November 19 Vietnam and Thailand (ICT) 10:00 PM Sunday, November 19 Philippines (PHT) 11:00 PM Sunday, November 19 Australian Central Time (ACST) 12:30 AM Monday, November 20

Where to Read My Hero Academia Chapter 407?

Once it becomes available, fans will be able to read the chapter via Shueisha’s Manga Plus website and mobile app. The chapter will be translated into various languages, so you will have no issues while reading it.

Fans need to remember that Manga Plus only allows them to read the first and last three chapters of the series for free. If you want access to the rest of the series you will need to pay a small fee. Once you have paid, you will be able to read the entirety of the My Hero Academia manga, as well as many other incredible series.

Chapter 406 Spoilers

Most battles have finally reached their end, with the Heroes winning on almost every front. Only the battle of U.A. continues, with Deku and Bakugo preventing All For One from reaching Shigaraki. All Might was surprised by how fast Bakugo could move now, prompting Edgeshot to reveal that Katsuki learned something new about his Quirk before Shigaraki injured him.

As his best friend fights All For One, Deku is holding onto Shigaraki, who mocks his efforts calling them useless. Midoriya thinks about using the Second’s Quirk, but he is warned about the damage that his body will take if he uses it again. Still, the green-haired Hero knows that it may be their last chance at victory.

Bakugo realized that the pain he was feeling was helping him create more powerful emotions. He began using this new knowledge to keep All For One busy, which annoyed the Villain to no end. The Symbol of Evil realized how similar Bakugo and the Second user, who was revealed to be named Kudou, truly are.

Frustrated, All For One screamed how his failures were Kudou’s fault. The Villain blames him for turning his brother against him during the Dawn of Quirks. Bakugo replied by stating that he was not Kudou, he was Kacchan Bakugo.

