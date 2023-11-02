One Piece Chapter 1098: Release Date, Time, and Chapter 1097 Spoilers

Image: Eiichiro Oda / Shueisha / Viz Media / Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

A fierce opponent will reveal themselves to the Revolutionary Army in One Piece Chapter 1098. Kuma and Ginny’s happy lives in the Sorbet Kingdom ended when the monarch of the land became a tyrant like the Celestial Dragons they escaped from as children.

After years of fighting, the duo, along with their new allies, created a powerful organization dedicated to saving those oppressed and discriminated against by the World Government. Tragically, one of Kuma’s friends was taken during an operation. Keep reading to learn more about the release date and time of One Piece Chapter 1098, as well as the exciting events that took place in Chapter 1097.

One Piece Chapter 1098 Release Details

One Piece Chapter 1098 is scheduled to be released this coming Monday, October 13, 2023, at around 01:00 AM JST. The chapter will be released for international audiences to read online shortly after its Japanese release. Below, you can find a table containing the times at which the chapter will become available, according to the time zone you live in.

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (PDT) 08:00 AM Sunday, November 12 Mountain Time (MST) 09:00 AM Sunday, November 12 Central Time (CT) 10:00 AM Sunday, November 12 Eastern Time (EST) 12:00 PM Sunday, November 12 Atlantic Time (AST) 01:00 PM Sunday, November 12 British Summer Time (BST) 04:00 PM Sunday, November 12 Central European Time (CEST) 05:00 PM Sunday, November 12 Moscow (MSK) 06:00 PM Sunday, November 12 Indian Standard Time (IST) 08:30 PM Sunday, November 12 Vietnam and Thailand (ICT) 10:00 PM Sunday, November 12 Philippines (PHT) 11:00 PM Sunday, November 12 Australian Central Time (ACST) 12:30 AM Monday, November 13

Where to Read One Piece Chapter 1098?

Fans who wish to join Kuma’s adventure in chapter 1098 as soon as it comes out can do so via Shueisha’s Manga Plus website and app. This platform will allow readers to enjoy the chapter translated into their language.

By using Manga Plus, you can read the first and last three chapters of the manga for free. If you want to read the rest of the One Piece story, you will have to pay a small fee. Once you have paid, you will gain access to Eiichiro Oda’s world-famous manga, as well as many other amazing series.

Chapter 1097 Spoilers

Having successfully escaped God Valley and the Celestial Dragons who kept them as slaves, Kuma and Ginny settled in the Sorbet Kingdom. The future Warlord worked as a healer, using his powers to strip the villagers of their injuries by inflicting them on himself. While Ginny was not okay with Kuma damaging himself, she stayed by his side for many years.

When the king of their new home became a tyrant who saw peasants as nothing but a burden, the duo became leaders of an insurrection against him. Sadly, they were captured and thrown in prison. Out of nowhere, their old friend Ivankov and a former Marine named Monkey D. Dragon arrived to save them. With the help of the Freedom Fighters, the tyrant king was defeated and Kuma became the ruler of the Sorbet Kingdom.

Kuma, Ivankov, and Dragon formed the Revolutionary Army, a rebel organization created to oppose the World Government. For many years, Kuma and Ginny acted as high-ranking officers, going on missions and helping people all over the world. Woefully, during one of these adventures, Ginny was taken hostage by a mysterious and powerful enemy.

