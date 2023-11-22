One Piece Chapter 1100: Release Date and Time

Image: Eiichiro Oda / Shueisha / Viz Media / Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

The birth of the Pacifista Army will be revealed once the upcoming One Piece Chapter 1100 is released. Kuma’s reputation as a tyrant king has finally been explained, all caused by a disgraced king who could not accept defeat.

Outlawed from his own home, Kuma took his daughter Bonney and traveled through the world looking for a cure for the girl’s illness. Thanks to Dragon, he became aware of the genius scientist Vegapunk, who could help him cure Bonney. He agreed to a dangerous project, not knowing the damage that it would cause in the future. Keep reading to learn more about the release date and time of One Piece Chapter 1100.

One Piece Chapter 1100 Release Details

One Piece Chapter 1100 is set to be released this coming Monday, October 27, 2023, at around 1:00 AM JST. Shortly after it becomes available in Japan, the chapter will be released online for international fans to read. Below, you can find a table containing the times at which the chapter will be launched according to the time zone that you live in.

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (PDT) 07:00 AM Sunday, November 26 Mountain Time (MST) 08:00 AM Sunday, November 26 Central Time (CT) 09:00 AM Sunday, November 26 Eastern Time (EST) 10:00 PM Sunday, November 26 Atlantic Time (AST) 11:00 PM Sunday, November 26 British Summer Time (BST) 03:00 PM Sunday, November 26 Central European Time (CEST) 04:00 PM Sunday, November 26 Moscow (MSK) 06:00 PM Sunday, November 26 Indian Standard Time (IST) 08:30 PM Sunday, November 26 Vietnam and Thailand (ICT) 10:00 PM Sunday, November 26 Philippines (PHT) 11:00 PM Sunday, November 26 Australian Central Time (ACST) 12:30 AM Monday, November 27

Where to Read One Piece Chapter 1100?

If you want to read the chapter as soon as it becomes available in your country, you can do so via Shueisha’s Manga Plus app and website. This platform will release the chapter translated into English, so you will have no issue enjoying it.

Fans should remember Manga Plus only allows them to read the first and last three chapters of the manga for free. If you want to read the rest of the story, you will need to pay a small fee. Once you have paid, you will gain access to all previous One Piece chapters, as well as many other amazing manga.

Chapter 1099 Recap

Having been informed about the invasion of King Bekori, Kuma took it upon himself to destroy the tyrant’s army. This caused the inhabitants of the Sorbet Kingdom to name him their new king. Kuma accepted the title but entrusted the real position to another former king, Bulldog. Shortly after this, Bonney eats the Toshi-Toshi No Mi, immediately turning into an adult.

As Kuma trained his daughter and searched for a cure for her illness, Bekori convinced the World Government that Kuma dethroned him in search of power. The Marines accompanied the disgraced ruler, believing his lies about Kuma being a tyrant. Tired of their abuses, Kuma alone defeated all the Marines, transforming into a wanted criminal.

The Buccaneer took his daughter and acquired a crew, becoming a pirate captain. He spent the next few years traveling around the world looking for a cure for Bonney’s sickness. Dragon, who asked to meet with him, told Kuma about Vegapunk. His friend promised that the scientist could help him get rid of Bonney’s condition.

Kuma decided to visit Vegapunk, begging him to save his daughter. The inventor agreed to help, but only if Kuma agreed to become his test subject for his cloning experiments. Kuma was reluctant, but when Vegapunk assured him that the clones would be used for good, he accepted. Sadly, Elder Saturn was spying on the conversation, mocking Vegapunk for not seeing the opportunity that his clones represented for the World Government.

