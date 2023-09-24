The Elusive Samurai Chapter 127 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 126 Spoilers

Images: Yusei Matsui / Shueisha / VIZ Media, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Tokiyuki, Akiie, and his allies have been losing their advantage in the latest chapters of The Elusive Samurai, but things might have just turned around. Tokiyuki’s powerful allies are showing immense valor and ingenuity on the battlefield. Bold plans are being executed to rescue the Hojo family from being held hostage. In many ways, the latest developments are another showcase of Tokiyuki’s uncanny ability to avoid harm. But with the release date of The Elusive Samurai Chapter 127, we’ll see if that sticks.

The Elusive Samurai Chapter 127 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

The Elusive Samurai will release Chapter 127 on Sunday, October 1, 2023. It will be available at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media The Elusive Samurai portal, the Shonen Jump reader app, and Manga Plus!

The Elusive Samurai Chapter 127

Release Date Countdown Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

If you live outside the above regions and wonder when the next chapter releases, check our release time zone guide below!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In Chapter 126, Shina shows the downside of loading up on weapon prosthetics, and Akiie shows his mettle as a marksman.

RECAP: The Elusive Samurai Chapter 126 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 127

Shina comes to Tokiyuki’s aid with magnificent style and grace but at the heavy expense of her stamina. However, she’s more than a match for Nagao as the focus instead shifts to one other obstacle: Yasuie Hojo being kept hostage.

Akiie hatches a plan to use Genba and Natsu to help rescue the Hojo uncle. Despite the man being hoisted on a large wood fixture, Akiie uses the momentum from his body to give even more force behind his bow as he fires an arrow so strongly that it breaks through the wood beams.

Images: Yusei Matsui / Shueisha / VIZ Media

Yasuie’s restraints collapse, and with Genba’s bombs, they create enough of a distraction to rescue the hostage. The tables are now fully turned, and the enemy no longer has their bargaining chip going into The Elusive Samurai Chapter 127!

