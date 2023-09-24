The Elusive Samurai Chapter 127 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 126 Spoilers

Tokiyuki, Akiie, and his allies have been losing their advantage in the latest chapters of The Elusive Samurai, but things might have just turned around. Tokiyuki’s powerful allies are showing immense valor and ingenuity on the battlefield. Bold plans are being executed to rescue the Hojo family from being held hostage. In many ways, the latest developments are another showcase of Tokiyuki’s uncanny ability to avoid harm. But with the release date of The Elusive Samurai Chapter 127, we’ll see if that sticks.
The Elusive Samurai Chapter 127 Release Date, Time, and Countdown
The Elusive Samurai will release Chapter 127 on Sunday, October 1, 2023. It will be available at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media The Elusive Samurai portal, the Shonen Jump reader app, and Manga Plus!
Release Date Countdown
Related: The Elusive Samurai Manga Release Date Schedule 2023
If you live outside the above regions and wonder when the next chapter releases, check our release time zone guide below!
|Time Zone
|Release Time
|Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)
|8:00 AM PST
|Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver)
|9:00 AM MST
|Central Time (Chicago, Regina)
|10:00 AM CST
|Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)
|11:00 AM EST
|Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)
|12:00 PM AST
|Brazil (Brasília Time)
|12:00 PM BST
|UK and Ireland
|4:00 PM GMT
|Europe
|5:00 PM CEST
|Moscow
|6:00 PM MSK
|India
|8:30 PM IST
|Vietnam and Thailand
|10:00 PM ICT
|Philippines
|11:00 PM PHT
In Chapter 126, Shina shows the downside of loading up on weapon prosthetics, and Akiie shows his mettle as a marksman.
RECAP: The Elusive Samurai Chapter 126 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 127
Shina comes to Tokiyuki’s aid with magnificent style and grace but at the heavy expense of her stamina. However, she’s more than a match for Nagao as the focus instead shifts to one other obstacle: Yasuie Hojo being kept hostage.
Akiie hatches a plan to use Genba and Natsu to help rescue the Hojo uncle. Despite the man being hoisted on a large wood fixture, Akiie uses the momentum from his body to give even more force behind his bow as he fires an arrow so strongly that it breaks through the wood beams.
Yasuie’s restraints collapse, and with Genba’s bombs, they create enough of a distraction to rescue the hostage. The tables are now fully turned, and the enemy no longer has their bargaining chip going into The Elusive Samurai Chapter 127!
- This article was updated on September 24th, 2023