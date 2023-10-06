Images: Yusei Matsui / Shueisha / VIZ Media, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

The Elusive Samurai might be finding himself in a head-on confrontation with the enemy, as Tokiyuki Hojo engages Shiba Ienaga in the latest chapter. It’s been a brilliant and visually stunning showcase in the past few chapters as the young prince has proven his mettle, but now he will face a true trial of combat. With his comrades and superiors supporting him, Tokiyuki must challenge the enemy officer in battle. But will he come out with the win? Find out the release date of The Elusive Samurai Chapter 128!

The Elusive Samurai Chapter 128 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

The Elusive Samurai Chapter 128 will be released on Sunday, October 8, 2023. It will be available at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media The Elusive Samurai portal, the Shonen Jump reader app, and Manga Plus!

Be sure to also consult our release time zone guide below!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In Chapter 127, Tokiyuki comes face-to-face with Shiba Ienaga.

RECAP: The Elusive Samurai Chapter 127 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 128

Uncle Yasuie has been recovered and taken to safety. The hostage is recovered, and the enemy loses a major tool in this fight. The enemy splits off to try and recover this loss, and Hojo’s forces are commanded by Akiie to run them down. Despite Ienaga’s machinations to draw out Tokiyuki, the young prince took the bait for the chance to fight him.

Ienaga was prepared to die already, so this next challenge might not matter as much to him. His journey thus far is similar to Tokiyuki’s. But staying to take responsibility, and preparing to die in battle either way, this combat challenge is supported by Akiie. The conditions are that if Tokiyuki loses, their forces will surrender, and Ienaga’s honor will be intact. Much like Tokiyuki’s recent battles, this will also be a chance for Ienaga to avenge his fallen allies, with the next chapter promising to be an explosive, fast-paced duel!

- This article was updated on October 6th, 2023