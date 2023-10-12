The Elusive Samurai Chapter 129 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 128 Spoilers

Get ready for the release date of The Elusive Samurai Chapter 129 here!

October 12th, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
The Elusive Samurai Chapter 129 Release Date
Images: Yusei Matsui / Shueisha / VIZ Media, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

In the latest chapter of The Elusive Samurai, Tokiyuki Hojo must face an opponent bearing his burdensome grief, Shiba Ienaga. Both fighters have everything to lose, and harbor some degree of survivor’s guilt over the loss of friends and comrades. But this duel is also a pivotal one in Tokiyuki’s most recent battle and one that could decide the fate of his campaign against the emerging Ashikaga power. Get ready for what comes next with the release of The Elusive Samurai Chapter 129!

The Elusive Samurai Chapter 129 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

The Elusive Samurai Chapter 129 will release on Sunday, October 15, 2023. It will be available at 12 AM JST on the VIZ Media The Elusive Samurai portal, the Shonen Jump reader app, and Manga Plus!

The Elusive Samurai Chapter 129
Release Date Countdown
Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

To see what comes next along with the results of Tokiyuki’s latest gambit, check out our release time zone guide for The Elusive Samurai Chapter 129 based on your region below!

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)8:00 AM PST
Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver)9:00 AM MST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)10:00 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)11:00 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)12:00 PM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)12:00 PM BST
UK and Ireland4:00 PM GMT
Europe5:00 PM CEST
Moscow6:00 PM MSK
India8:30 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand10:00 PM ICT
Philippines11:00 PM PHT

In Chapter 128, Tokiyuki shrugs off an incredible barrage of blows once he is reminded of his reasons to fight.

RECAP: The Elusive Samurai Chapter 128 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 129

Shiba Ienaga quickly takes an early advantage thanks to an incredibly lightweight sword forged by Masamune, Hayatebachi. It is a sword with a strategy of overwhelming, quick attacks designed to be nigh-impossible to evade, even for Tokiyuki. For Tokiyuki, his biggest obstacle is the weight of his sword, Onimaru, slowing him down.

But Akiie reminds him of his purpose: to carry the hopes and dreams of previous Hojo retainers to redeem his family name. Suddenly, he feels a second wind, renewed with the drive to survive, his sword being as light as a feather enabling him to block and go on the counteroffensive. He seizes the high ground and then…runs away into Ienaga’s forces. Despite it seeming like a foolish idea, he has a plan as shown in the final panels of the chapter, where he wishes to bait Ienaga to follow him and finish the fight. I can’t wait to see how this fight continues in The Elusive Samurai Chapter 129!

- This article was updated on October 12th, 2023

