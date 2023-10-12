Images: Yusei Matsui / Shueisha / VIZ Media, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

In the latest chapter of The Elusive Samurai, Tokiyuki Hojo must face an opponent bearing his burdensome grief, Shiba Ienaga. Both fighters have everything to lose, and harbor some degree of survivor’s guilt over the loss of friends and comrades. But this duel is also a pivotal one in Tokiyuki’s most recent battle and one that could decide the fate of his campaign against the emerging Ashikaga power. Get ready for what comes next with the release of The Elusive Samurai Chapter 129!

The Elusive Samurai Chapter 129 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

The Elusive Samurai Chapter 129 will release on Sunday, October 15, 2023. It will be available at 12 AM JST on the VIZ Media The Elusive Samurai portal, the Shonen Jump reader app, and Manga Plus!

To see what comes next along with the results of Tokiyuki’s latest gambit, check out our release time zone guide for The Elusive Samurai Chapter 129 based on your region below!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In Chapter 128, Tokiyuki shrugs off an incredible barrage of blows once he is reminded of his reasons to fight.

RECAP: The Elusive Samurai Chapter 128 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 129

Shiba Ienaga quickly takes an early advantage thanks to an incredibly lightweight sword forged by Masamune, Hayatebachi. It is a sword with a strategy of overwhelming, quick attacks designed to be nigh-impossible to evade, even for Tokiyuki. For Tokiyuki, his biggest obstacle is the weight of his sword, Onimaru, slowing him down.

But Akiie reminds him of his purpose: to carry the hopes and dreams of previous Hojo retainers to redeem his family name. Suddenly, he feels a second wind, renewed with the drive to survive, his sword being as light as a feather enabling him to block and go on the counteroffensive. He seizes the high ground and then…runs away into Ienaga’s forces. Despite it seeming like a foolish idea, he has a plan as shown in the final panels of the chapter, where he wishes to bait Ienaga to follow him and finish the fight. I can’t wait to see how this fight continues in The Elusive Samurai Chapter 129!

- This article was updated on October 12th, 2023