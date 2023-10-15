The Elusive Samurai Chapter 130 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 129 Spoilers

Get ready for the release date of The Elusive Samurai Chapter 130 here!

The Elusive Samurai Chapter 130 Release Date
The latest battle in The Elusive Samurai all comes down to a fated duel between Tokiyuki Hojo and Shiba Ienaga, also known as Shiba Magojiro. Instead of shedding even more blood, these two combatants are pitted against each other, for honor and their people in equal measures. Tokiyuki is physically and mentally in a different place than he was when his hero’s journey first began, but the same can be said about his opponent. Find out what comes next with the release date of The Elusive Samurai Chapter 130!

The Elusive Samurai Chapter 130 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

The Elusive Samurai Chapter 130 will release on Sunday, October 22, 2023, for more fans worldwide. It will release first at 12:00 AM JST, with readers in North America being able to read it as early as 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET. Be sure to check the VIZ Media The Elusive Samurai portal, the Shonen Jump reader app, and Manga Plus when it drops!

For those wanting to know when The Elusive Samurai drops its next chapter in your region, check the release time zone guide below!

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)8:00 AM PST
Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver)9:00 AM MST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)10:00 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)11:00 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)12:00 PM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)12:00 PM BST
UK and Ireland4:00 PM GMT
Europe5:00 PM CEST
Moscow6:00 PM MSK
India8:30 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand10:00 PM ICT
Philippines11:00 PM PHT

In Chapter 129, Tokiyuki executes a brilliant attack, while Ienaga/Magojiro glimpses the future.

RECAP: The Elusive Samurai Chapter 129 Spoilers

In a brilliant gambit, Tokiyuki tries to bait Ienaga’s forces into focusing on him, knowing that his opponent would attempt a sneak attack in the process. By observing the army’s eyes as they shift from Tokiyuki to their leader, the young Hojo pulls off a badass surprise attack of his own, dubbed “Thousand-Eye Bare Blade” and impales the young general.

It’s here that we see the 17-year-old tactician gazing into a modern-day future full of hopes and dreams, dashed by contemporary problems like AI crushing creativity. He looks into the snowy sky, thinking about how he might have had a greater passion at 17 in a different era. While this may be true, his 17-year-old counterpart now lies dying in Tokiyuki’s arms, content dying at such a young age, a grim way of proving it’s true while raising the question: was it worth it?

