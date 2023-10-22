Tokiyuki Hojo has emerged victorious, preserved his honor, and enraged his enemies before we even reach the release date of The Elusive Samurai Chapter 131. One of his greatest opponents yet has been conquered, Tokiyuki joins the Southern Court as we enter a new phase in the story.
While this might mean a break between exciting arcs, there’s no guarantee, as we’re seeing his main enemy, Takauji Ashikaga, furious at the news. It seems he’s just learning about the young Hojo’s survival, and this shall leave a ripple effect on future events.
The Elusive Samurai Chapter 130 Release Date & Time
The Elusive Samurai Chapter 131 will release on Sunday, October 29, 2023, for more fans worldwide. It will release first at 12:00 AM JST, with readers in North America being able to read it as early as 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET. Be sure to check the VIZ Media The Elusive Samurai portal, the Shonen Jump reader app, and Manga Plus when it drops!
For those wanting to know when The Elusive Samurai drops its next chapter in your region, check the release time zone guide below!
|Time Zone
|Release Time
|Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)
|8:00 AM PST
|Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver)
|9:00 AM MST
|Central Time (Chicago, Regina)
|10:00 AM CST
|Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)
|11:00 AM EST
|Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)
|12:00 PM AST
|Brazil (Brasília Time)
|12:00 PM BST
|UK and Ireland
|4:00 PM GMT
|Europe
|5:00 PM CEST
|Moscow
|6:00 PM MSK
|India
|8:30 PM IST
|Vietnam and Thailand
|10:00 PM ICT
|Philippines
|11:00 PM PHT
Additionally, we’ve made a countdown you can check for when the next chapter releases!
COUNTDOWN: When Does The Elusive Samurai Chapter 131 Release?
Get ready, because as you may have seen in Chapter 130, Takauji is not happy to have been fooled by Tokiyuki.
RECAP: The Elusive Samurai Chapter 130 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 131
Shiba Ienaga lies dead on the battlefield, a 17-year-old slain by a 12-year-old, Tokiyuki, in mortal combat. This would be seen as tragic in modern times, but in an era when even making it past infancy is a struggle, it was seen as an extraordinary life. News of Tokiyuki and Akiie completing their first campaign reaches Emperor Go-Daigo, who sees this as a great way to upset the Ashikaga Shogunate.
Upset barely begins to describe it, too. When presented with even the passing information of Tokiyuki being alive, he savagely breaks the back of a noble he was giving financial assistance a moment earlier. Turns out there are things worse than shooting the messenger. But this provokes him, calling back to the quote, “Demon, come this way.” It signaled that the power balance was no longer in favor solely of Ashikaga.
- This article was updated on October 22nd, 2023