Zom 100 Chapter 61: Release Date, Time, and Chapter 60 Spoilers

The scare dare comes to a close with the latest chapter of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead. In this shorter set of chapters w, we saw Takemina and Izuna on the run from a murderous mallet-wielding psychopath. Check what happens next with the release of Zom 100 Chapter 61!

Zom 100 Chapter 61 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Zom 100 is set to release Chapter 61 on Monday, December 18, 2023. It will be available for Western readers on the VIZ Media Zom 100 portal and the VIZ Manga app at 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET!

If you’re looking to catch it in your region, check this time zone guide below!

In Chapter 60, Takemina plays a deadly gamble, and it pays off big time.

Zom 100 Chapter 61 Recap and Spoilers

On the run and desperate for a solution, Takemina and Izuna at first hesitate to go out and get their heads smashed Gallagher-style. But as fate would have it, the grandpa would walk out instead and take one for the team.

This of course enraged our mallet-wielding quasi-slasher villain Sugizo, prompting Takemina and Izuna to try hiding. When this solution doesn’t work out, backed into a corner, Izuna tries to baffle and confuse the assailant, only to fail miserably. Takemina, however, urges Sugizo to bash her brains in with all his might, but the force of the swing clashes with the ceiling above, crushing Sugizo and allowing them to escape.

Takemina earned Izuna’s trust in this moment, and the two bonded over their very scary near-miss. This concluded the Horror Mansion of the Dead mini-arc, and crossed item 77 off their list, “Have a scare dare.” For the Zom 100 fans reading this, get excited, because not only do we get a new chapter next month, but we get the final 3 episodes of Zom 100 Season 2 on December 25!

- This article was updated on November 20th, 2023