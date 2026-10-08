A 75-year-old referee lay motionless after a piledriver in Mexico, and a witness says the crowd thought it was part of the show

El Hijo de Fishman is in custody facing charges of culpable homicide after a professional wrestling match in Mexico turned fatal. As reported by BroBible, the 36-year-old wrestler was arrested at the scene in Mineral de la Reforma on Wednesday following the death of 75-year-old referee Gerardo German Pineda, widely known as El Buho.

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The incident occurred during a match against Mascara Sagrada for the El Patron Espectaculos Lucha Libre promotion. Authorities confirmed that Pineda died at the venue after he went unconscious and remained motionless on the canvas.

Video circulating online appears to show El Hijo de Fishman body-slamming the referee earlier in the match. However, no footage of the piledriver, or martinete, has been released to the public.

Spectators appear to have mistaken a medical emergency for part of the act

The nature of professional wrestling often makes it difficult for spectators to distinguish between a scripted performance and a genuine medical emergency. Witness Steph Heredia described the confusion during the event, saying, “We all thought it was part of the show.” She added that moments like this happen very commonly at wrestling events.

Referee el Buho passed away following a wrestling match last night in Hidalgo.



Buho was refereeing a match between Hijo de Fishman and the current Mascara Sagrada. Hijo de Fishman gave referee Buho a double underhook piledriver during the action. Buho never got back up. — luchablog (@luchablog) October 8, 2026

This blurred line between reality and the spectacle of the ring allegedly contributed to a significant delay in medical intervention. Reports indicate that Pineda lay on the mat for several minutes before anyone checked on him.

According to posts on X by Luchablog, there was reportedly no ambulance or medical personnel on site when the incident occurred. These services are typically required for shows in Hidalgo, but this card reportedly appeared to be operating under the radar. By the time paramedics arrived, they could only confirm that Pineda had died.

El Patron Espectaculos Lucha Libre has since issued a statement, shared by Fightful, confirming it is providing legal assistance to El Hijo de Fishman. The company said its legal representative is in contact with Pineda’s family.

The promotion said the legal assistance is meant to ensure the process is carried out “in accordance with the law and before the competent authorities.” It also said it would refrain from releasing additional information while the legal process remains ongoing, out of respect for the authorities and due process.

The company asked fans, media, and members of the wrestling community to avoid spreading rumors or unconfirmed information that could hinder the investigation. “We deeply regret the loss of a life,” the statement read, adding that the promotion stands in solidarity with Pineda’s family, friends, and colleagues.

El Hijo de Fishman remains in custody as police work to determine the full sequence of events.

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