Aliens Fireteam Elite How Many Chapters, How Long to Beat

While 2014’s Alien Isolation had us hiding away from a Xenomorph, the brand new Aliens Fireteam Elite couldn’t be any more different, with players taking down hundreds of them in each level of the game. The game isn’t very long, with it focusing on the multiplayer aspect, encouraging replayability with your friends, as well as including a Horde Mode for near-endless fun. But, how long is Aliens Fireteam Elite?

How Long To Beat Aliens Fireteam Elite

Aliens Fireteam Elite consists of four chapters each with three missions, meaning players have to play through 12 missions to complete the game. Each mission lasts for around 20-25 minutes, giving about 4-5 hours of total playtime. However, if your full team is downed by the enemies you will be forced to restart the mission from the beginning, there are no checkpoints in the mission. This will likely extend your playtime to somewhere around 6-8 hours, especially if you’re playing on Casual difficulty, which is the easiest in the game.

If you’re an achievement/trophy hunter though, they are designed to extend your playtime, with five total difficulties, Casual, Standard, Intense, Extreme, Insane, with each difficulty getting increasingly harder with some Xenomorphs able to deliver insta-kill attacks, as well as friendly fire is turned on. There are also various character classes you can play as, each with its own perks, as well as Intel items hidden in each of the 12 missions, which can extend the life of the game as you explore and find everything. However, if you’re a one-and-done kind of player, the game is fairly short so that could be a downside for potential players.

If you’re a fan of games such as Gears of War, or any other similar third-person cover-based shooters, Aliens Fireteam Elite is a game you should enjoy. The game is available on PC via Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.