All Game Gear Sonic Games in Sonic Origins Plus

Image: Sega

Sonic Origins Plus is an enhanced edition of Sonic Origins that will add many new features to the 2022 Sonic compilation. Among the many additions is the inclusion of twelve Sonic games released for the Game Gear, Sega’s first and only handheld console. This article is a run-down of all the Game Gear Sonic games featured in Sonic Origins Plus.

All Twelve Sonic Game Gear Titles in Sonic Origins Plus

Released on October 6, 1990, the Game Gear was an attempt to compete with the Nintendo Gameboy. In its lifetime, the Sega Game Gear received twelve exclusive Sonic the Hedgehog games, many of which have appeared in previous museum-styled Sonic compilation games like the Gamecube’s Sonic Mega Collection and its enhanced remake Sonic Mega Collection Plus. Here are the twelve Game Gear Sonic games featured in Sonic Origins Plus.

Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

Sonic Blast

Sonic Chaos

Sonic Drift

Sonic Drift 2

Sonic Labyrinth

Sonic Spinball

Sonic the Hedgehog

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Sonic the Hedgehog Triple Trouble

Tails Adventure

Tails’ Skypatrol

Related: How to Unlock Mirror Mode in Sonic Origins

The twelve Sonic Game Gear titles are not the only new features in Sonic Origins Plus. The game will also allow players to step into the shoes of Sonic’s long-time love interest Amy Rose, who is fully playable in the remastered versions of Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD. Sonic’s friendly rival Knuckles the Echidna will also be playable in Sonic CD, correcting one of Sonic Origin’s most bizarre oversights.

Sonic Origins Plus also comes with all of Sonic Origins’ downloadable content, which includes additional character animations, camera control, and several pieces of Sonic music that weren’t included in the base game. Sonic Origins Plus will be available as both a physical and digital standalone release on June 23rd, 2023. However, those who own the original Sonic Origins can purchase Sonic Origins Plus as a downloadable add-on at a lower price.

- This article was updated on March 23rd, 2023