Apex Legends Players Are Losing All of Their Account Progress Thanks to a New Minor Update

Apex Legends players are finding that all of their progress on their accounts — including skins, cosmetics, stats, and everything else — is getting erased thanks to a new minor update.

While Apex Legends does experience problems with its servers and has a fair share of bugs, something this game breaking can scare a lot of people away from playing the game. If you’re scared of losing all of your progress in Apex Legends, here is what you need to know.

In a new Apex Legends patch available now, Respawn has made fixes to some minor issues that were plaguing some legends. One of these issues was the unexpected nerf to Horizon. But, what is even more unexpected is that this new patch has somehow made it so players are losing all of their progress.

Every skin and cosmetic is gone. All of the stats, badges, and challenges are gone. Battle Pass progress is gone and the level is set to one. This nasty bug has made it so you are basically starting the game as a fresh player.

It seems like this lost progress bug is only affecting Nintendo Switch players. EA Help is reaching out to players on Twitter and requesting that they DM them for help.

How to Not Lose All Account Progress in Apex Legends

Since this lost progress bug is so unpredictable and unexpected, Respawn doesn’t know why it is happening and there is no fix yet. Hopefully, Respawn will get to work to fix this bug and revert its damage as soon as possible. For now, if you want to stay on the safe side, don’t download the latest Apex Legends patch, especially if you are on Nintendo Switch.

Unfortunately, Apex Legends still doesn’t have cross save which means if you lose all of your progress on Nintendo Switch, you won’t be able to seamlessly keep your account and all your progress on another platform like PC or PlayStation.

If you are affected by this, the only thing you can do is reach out to EA Help and wait for a fix. If you want to remain unaffected by this lost progress bug, our advice is to wait on downloading the latest patch until Respawn has made a statement that it is safe to do so.

Apex Legends is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, IOS, Android, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 23rd, 2023