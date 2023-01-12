Apex Legends: Horizon Receives Surprise Nerf Not Found in Patch Notes

Horizon in Apex Legend (one of my favorite legends) got a surprise nerf with the latest Spellbound patch notes. Except, instead of being listed in the patch notes like every legend change ever, this pretty substantial Horizon nerf wasn’t in the patch notes. Instead, Respawn either sneaked in a Horizon nerf or this is a bug that they’ll need to fix.

Depending on if you love or hate Horizon, you’ll love or hate this new surprise nerf. The active Apex Legends community is pretty torn on it since surprise nerfs never feel good, even on legends you dislike, but some are arguing that this nerf is valid since Pathfinder and Octane have similar issues when using their mobility abilities.

The surprise nerf to Horizon is that as she goes up her gravity lift, the bullet spread from her guns is greatly increased. This effect happens to all players who ride up the gravity lift. To counteract this nerf, it is wise to save your ammo until you are at the top of the lift because weapon accuracy is returned to normal once you are hovering at the top.

Very Significant Horizon Nerf that wasn't in the Patchnotes.

You now have Bullet Spread while going up the Lift.#Apexlegends pic.twitter.com/JKbZsbET37 — Mokey (@mokeysniper) January 10, 2023

While this may just be a Horizon nerf sneaked into the game in the dead of night, there are grounds for it being a bug that needs fixing since Horizon is most likely next in line to get an Heirloom. Since Seer has gotten one and Loba too, Horizon is next since she was released around the same time as those two legends. Respawn never nerfs legend they are about to give Heirlooms to because they want people to play the legend and buy the Heirloom.

Hopefully, this Horizon gravity lift nerf is a bug and not a real nerf. Or maybe, this video can’t be trusted and Horizon’s gravity lift is just fine. The only way to know for sure is to get into Apex Legends and see it yourself.

Apex Legends is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, IOS, Android, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 12th, 2023