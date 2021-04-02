Call of Duty Warzone Removes Attack Helicopters

Following a recent patch, Raven Software has once again removed attack helicopters from its popular battle royale game Call of Duty Warzone. The controversial vehicle was added to the game back in December of last year before being removed. A patch on March 31st intended to add them back into the game, but players quickly discovered that Raven Software had not resolved the issue.

The issue plaguing attack helicopters in Call of Duty Warzone is that a glitch makes it so that players can make the helicopters invisible, allowing for more covert movement around the map. Even more problematic is that the helicopters are armed with miniguns, allowing players to deal massive damage while going unseen if the glitch is triggered. Bugs like this can prove to be absolutely game-breaking.

Following the fan’s discovery of the issue, Raven Software took to their official Twitter to announce that they are removing the mini-gun variant of the vehicle once more. The Trello link attached to the post reveals that the issue is currently being investigated. Hopefully, the Raven Software team will be able to fix the issue promptly so that the vehicle can finally be available to players after months of waiting. Call of Duty Warzone has had a turbulent few months with the attack helicopter invisibility glitch alongside a much worse glitch affecting stims.

Other than the attack helicopter’s reintroduction, the patch also included several balance updates and fixed some bugs. You can view the full patch notes here.

Call of Duty Warzone is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.