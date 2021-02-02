Definitely Not Fried Chicken Serves Up Later This Year

There’s nothing quite like owning and running your own business. You can especially say as much for serving up delicious food for those in your community. While doing that in real life can be quite the feat, doing so in Definitely Not Fried Chicken is definitely much easier! This fresh business management simulator from Merge Games and Dope Games (you’ll learn that’s quite fitting in a second) looks to serve up fried chicken and maybe a few other things later this year. You can check out the reveal trailer for the title below.

Definitely Not Fried Chicken has you managing a fried chicken business, while secretly handling the drugs trade hidden underneath the rather legitimate exterior. If you’re to make a profit and thrive as a business owner, you’ll need to ensure both receive ample attention. Leave your drug business behind, and you won’t have enough income flowing in. Don’t pay attention to your fried chicken business, and some may soon suspect there’s more than meets the eye. If Gus Fring’s adventures throughout Breaking Bad had you wonder what it’d really be like, this game is bound to satiate your appetite (don’t expect any sort of high though).

From what’s been shown so far, it seems like an enjoyable, humourous take on the business management genre. This is furthered by its wholesome voxel appearance, similar to that of games like Crossy Road. I might even go for a purchase of the game myself. More and more lately I’ve been a fan of business management titles, so this game seems right up my alley.

What are your thoughts on this business management simulator? Are you excited to run a definitely legitimate chicken empire? Be sure to let me know in the comments below.

Definitely Not Fried Chicken will release in 2021 for PC through Steam.